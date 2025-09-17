Love Island All Stars 2026 cast is hotting up

The Love Island All Stars cast could be one of the best yet. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

January 2026 brings the hotly-anticipated Love Island All Stars 3 but who are the contestants this time? Here's a look at the rumoured line up.

Love Island All Stars has become a staple in our January TV must-watch list and season 3 already looks set to be big, emotional and dramatic.

With months still to go before the 2026 release date, former islanders are dropping hints all over the place that they're in talks to head to the South African villa in an attempt to find love. Again.

The rumoured line up includes Love Island stars from the 2025 season to couples who have only just called it quits, meaning this series of All Stars is already giving us 'epic season 3' energy.

Here are all the islanders who are rumoured and dropping hints that they will be heading to the ITV2 villa once again as a contestant.

Love Island's Liam Reardon split with girlfriend Millie Court in September 2025. Picture: Liam Reardon/Instagram

Who are the rumoured Love Island All Stars 2026 cast and contestants?

Liam Reardon

Age: 26

From: Wales

Previous season: Love Island season 8, 2021

Instagram: @liamreardon1

It's fresh but since he and Millie Court confirmed they had split for a second time, everyone is convinced he'll sign up for All Stars 3.

Following their first split, Liam joined the cast of Celebs Go Dating so it's likely he'll turn to reality TV again to find romance.

Zachariah Noble split from Molly Marsh early 2025 leaving him single for All Stars. Picture: Zachariah Noble/Instagram

Zachariah Noble

Age: 28

From: London

Previous season: Love Island season 10, 2023

Instagram: @zachariah_noble97

Another eligible Love Island All Stars bachelor is Zachariah who found love and fame with Molly Marsh. They split after two years of dating in early 2025.

Since the show he has kept a low TV profile but recently got people talking about All Stars when he was snapped with this year's Emma Munro. Could they get together on the season 3? Time will tell.

Helena Ford was unlucky in love in 2025 so could turn to All Stars in the new year. Picture: Helena Ford/Instagram

Helena Ford

Age: 30

From: London

Previous season: Love Island season 12, 2025

Instagram: @helenaforddd

The Love Island experience is very fresh for this former islander but she hasn't ruled out All Stars in 2026.

In a recent interview she admitted she would "never say never" despite her turbulent time in the summer series of 2025 with Harry Cooksley.

Andrada Pop was a huge personality on Love Island 2025. Picture: Andrada Pop/Instagram

Andrada Pop

Age: 27

From: Dublin, Ireland

Previous season: Love Island season 12, 2025

Instagram: @_andradapop

Andrada's time on Love Island 2025 may have been short but she made sure she was heard and seen, sticking up for herself in the love triangle that was Meg and Dejon.

With flans flooding her social media accounts telling her to sign up for the ITV2 show, she also said in an interview: "I would definitely do it! I didn’t find love this time round so would definitely be up for giving it another go.”

Love Island's Jess Harding is a firm favourite for ITV2 producers. Picture: Jess Harding/Instagram

Jess Harding

Age: 24

From: London

Previous series: Love Island season 10, 2023

Instagram: @jesshardingox

Winner of season 10 alongside now ex Sammy Root, Jess is said to be the one producers want to sign for All Stars 2025.

Her bubbly and real personality was a true hit with fans and it seems Love Island's bosses want her back for more. A source said: "It’s very early days, but Jess is in talks with ITV bosses about joining series three of All Stars.

"She's a massive fan favourite so viewers would be tuning in to see them find love."

Alima Gagigo failed to find a connection in the Love Island villa. Picture: Alima Gagio/Instagram

Alima Gagigo

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Previous season: Love Island season 12, 2025

Instagram: @alimsssx

Alima's high morals, standards and strong personality made her a fan favourite this year and seeing as she was unlucky in love, fans are convinced she will give it another go in the All Stars version.

Love Island's Emma Munro has been teasing an All Stars arrival. Picture: Emma Munro/Instagram

Emma Munro

Age: 30

From: Norwich

Previous season: Love Island season 12, 2024

Instagram: @emmamunr0

Emma took on Love Island 2025 as a Casa Amor bombshell but with ex-boyfriend Harry Cooksley in the villa, things got more than complicated.

Looking for a fresh chance at love, Emma has hinted All Stars could be the right decision for her.

Love Island's Molly Marsh could enter the All Stars villa in 2026. Picture: Molly Marsh/Instagram

Molly Marsh

Age: 23

From: South Yorkshire

Previous series: Love Island season 10, 2023

Instagram: @mollygracemarsh

It wouldn't be Love Island All Stars without a couple of exes in the mix now would it?

Molly has maintained a huge social media following since her time on Love Island so would be an obvious choice for producers when it comes to the 2026 cast.

