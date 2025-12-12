Love Island bosses have "banned" these past contestants from All Stars

12 December 2025, 15:35

Maya Jama's Love Island: All Star promo image and Casey and Gabby being announced winners.
Full list of islanders who’ve been banned from All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here's a full breakdown of who's reportedly been banned and why ahead of Love Island All Stars 2026.

Missing your Love Island fix? Well you're in luck as Love Island All Stars will soon be returning to your screens.

And after fan outrage that stars like Casey O'Gorman had appeared on the show four times (Love Island once, Love Island All Stars twice, Love Island Games once), ITV bosses have revealed a list of past contestants that have been banned from returning.

So, before the all star cast of islanders travel to South Africa, for a second shot at love in a villa, here's a full breakdown of who's apparently been banned and why ahead of All Stars 2026.

The whole Love Island: All Stars cast pictured at the firepit.
Love Island: All Stars will return in 2026. . Picture: YouTube

A source explained to the tabloids that the UK islanders who recently took part in Love Island The Games won't be able to appear in All Stars, due to being on TV too much.

They said: “Because Love Island Games S2 broadcast so recently – especially on UK TV – ITV bosses don’t want viewers to get ‘cast fatigue’ by seeing the same old faces pop up on All Stars 3.

"So the idea is that if an Islander appeared on Games series 2, they probably won’t be back on ITV in January.”

Who's been banned from Love Island All Stars 2026?

Toby Aromolaran pictured posing wearing a bright pink cardigan.
Toby appeared in the recent All Stars. . Picture: Instagram

Toby Aromolaran

Toby Aromolaran first appeared on Love Island in 2021 and finished runner-up with Chloe Burrows. The pair stayed together for a year before splitting, blaming ‘serious core problems’ as the reason.

Since then, he's gone on to appear in Love Island Games twice - in 2023 and most recently 2025 - as well as the first-ever Love Island All Stars in 2024.

Gabby Allen pictured posing wearing a black corset top.
Gabby won Love Island: All Stars with ex Casey. Picture: Instagram

Gabby Allen

Gabby Allen made her Love Island debut in 2017 on season 3, she was joined by the likes of Chris Hughes, Olivia Attwood, and Amber Davies. In the end, she placed fourth alongside Marcel Somerville, but the pair split 10 months later.

Last year, she returned to the Love Island franchise with All Stars, which was a massive success. Coupled up with Casey O’Gorman, the pair won the show, but shockingly split not long after their victory.

Newly single, the former islander decided to try out Love Island Games in 2025 where she placed fourth with USA islander Johnny Middlebrooks.

Tyrique Hyde posing in a matching denim set.
Tyrique came second on Love Island: The Games. Picture: Instagram

Tyrique Hyde

Former islander Tyrique Hyde appeared in the 2023 winter series, where he coupled up with Ella Thomas, they dated after the show but sadly split soon after.

Having been single for two years, he made his second trip to the Love Island villa with the recent spin-off, Love Island Games. The Love Island star came second place alongside Love Island Games 1 winner Justine Ndiba, who he remains good friends with.

Casey O’Gorman pictured in a dark grey hoodie on a hot air balloon.
Casey won Love Island: All Stars with ex Gabby. . Picture: Instagram

Casey O’Gorman

The infamous islander Casey O’Gorman, first hit our TV screens in 2023 but was sadly unable to find love.

After that, he went on to appear in both seasons one and two of All Stars. Casey ended up winning season 2 with former islander and now-ex Gabby Allen. Hoping to find love again, he recently appeared on Love Island Games where he came face-to-face with his ex Gabby.

When Casey then joked on TikTok about joining All Stars season 3, host Maya personally banned him from returning. She commented on his video: “Lol my guy it’s enough!”

Lucinda Strafford wearing a mint green dress at a beach.
Lucinda won the recent Love Island: The Games. Picture: Instagram

Lucinda Strafford

Lucinda Strafford officially became part of the Love Island alum in 2021 on season 7, but was sadly dumped a few weeks in. She then went onto to become the first UK star to ever appear on Love Island Australia, where she was crowned a runner-up with Zac Nunns.

More recently, she participated in The Games, where she was crowned champion with Isaiah Campbell, receiving a whooping $100,000 (approx £74,000) split between them.

