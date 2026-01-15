Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast? Their ages revealed. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

From Helena Ford and Shaq Muhammad to Belle Hassan and Tommy Bradley, here's how old the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 are.

Love Island All Stars is back and better than ever, with season 3 packed with some of the show's most iconic contestants returning to the villa in hopes of finding love again.

From season 4's Charlie Frederick to season 7's Millie Court, the All Star contestants boast a variety of ages, ranging from 22 to 31.

Compared to last year's All Stars, this season features a younger group of returning islanders, as season 2's Scott Thomas and season 3's Marcel Somerville stepped foot in the villa at ages 36 and 39.

So how old are each of the islanders in the 2026 season of All Stars? Here's the full breakdown of their current ages alongside how old they were when they first appeared on Love Island.

The OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

Love Island All Stars cast ages:

Tommy Bradley - 22

Ciaran Davies - 23

Jess Harding - 25

Jack Keating - 26

Sean Stone - 26

Belle Hassan - 27

Shaq Muhammad - 27

Leanne Amaning - 28

Whitney Adebayo - 28

Helena Ford - 29

Millie Court - 29

Charlie Frederick - 31

Tommy Bradley on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Tommy Bradley?

Current age: 22

Age during their first season of Love Island: 22

Tommy is the youngest Love Island contestant on his returns for All Stars. Having recently appeared on season 12 just over six months ago, he hasn't aged that much at all!

The OG islander met Lucy Quinn during Casa Amor, but their time together was short-lived. After being dumped from the villa, tabloids later confirmed their split.

Ciaran Davies on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Ciaran Davies?

Current age: 23

Age during their first season of Love Island: 21

The 21 year old Welsh lad had a near-perfect villa experience in season 11, having remained loyal to Nicole Samuel throughout the show. However, they only lasted a few months in the outside world before they were plagued by the 'Love Island curse' and broke up.

Jess Harding on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Jess Harding?

Current age: 25

Age during their first season of Love Island: 22

Season 10 winner Jess Harding is back in the villa following her split with Sammy Roots. Two years on since her Love Island debut, the 25 year old has said she's ready to show people she's no longer a "pushover"

Jack Keating on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Jack Keating?

Current age: 26

Age during their first season of Love Island: 23

Jack's time on Love Island in 2022 was short and sweet, as he only spent four days in the villa. Now, the dad-of-one and 26 year old said he's back and on a "revenge tour" to finish his unfinished business.

Sean Stone on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Sean Stone?

Current age: 26

Age during their first season of Love Island: 24

Sean was 24 when he first appeared on Love Island in season 11, where he made it to the final with Matilda Draper and finished in third place. The 26 year old is returning to the villa in hopes to find love again.

Belle Hassan on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Belle Hassan?

Current age: 21

Age during their first season of Love Island: 27

Belle first appeared as a bombshell on Love Island season 5 in 2019, where she coupled up with Anton Danyluk. Now, seven years later, she's back and ready to fine love once again in the South African villa.

Shaq Muhammad on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Shaq Muhammad?

Current age: 27

Age during their first season of Love Island: 24

Viewers were first introduced to Shaq on day 1 in 2023, when he appeared on the winter series of the show. During the show, he coupled up with Tanya Manhenga, but they split a year later.

Ahead of his stint in South Africa, Shaq revealed he would avoid "closing himself it off with someone so early" and instead allow himself to "immerse himself" in the experience.

Leanne Amaning on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Leanne Amaning?

Current age: 28

Age during their first season of Love Island: 22

Leanne appeared on the first ever winter Love Island in January 2020, but her time was brief, as she was dumped on day 18 when she had no one to couple up with. With six years of maturity on her side, the All Stars contestant admitted she is now "older and wiser".

Whitney Adebayo on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Whitney Adebayo?

Current age: 28

Age during their first season of Love Island: 25

Whitney first appeared as a bombshell on Love Island season 10 in 2023. On day 14, she coupled up with Lochan Nowacki and they made it all the way to the final together. They stayed together for two years then split.

Ahead of her stint in South Africa, the 25 year old revealed her excitement for a "fresh start" and the opportunity to make "new memories and experiences" with a different group of people.

Helena Ford on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Helena Ford?

Current age: 29

Age during their first season of Love Island: 29

Helena is the same age as when she first appeared on Love Island series 12. She coupled up with Harry Cooksley for a majority of the show, however, Harry ended things before the finale to explore his connection with Shakira Khan.

Ahead of her All Stars stint, she admitted she wants to find a boyfriend this time around.

Millie Court on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Millie Court?

Current age: 29

Age during their first season of Love Island: 24

Millie was first on Love Island on series 7 in 2021, where she won the show with her now ex-boyfriend Liam Reardon. Before the 29 year old returns to the villa, she admitted that she is "more confident this time" compared to five years ago.

Charlie Frederick on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Charlie Frederick?

Current age: 31

Age during their first season of Love Island: 23

Charlie's Love Island season 4 journey lasted an infamous five days in the villa. He entered the show on day 8 and coupled up with Hayley Hughes, but they were later dumped day 13.

The All Stars contestant is the oldest star in the villa. He admitted that fans will notice a "massive difference" in him, having experienced a "lot of personal growth" over the past eight years.

