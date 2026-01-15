Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

15 January 2026, 22:04 | Updated: 15 January 2026, 22:28

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.
How old are the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast? Their ages revealed. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

From Helena Ford and Shaq Muhammad to Belle Hassan and Tommy Bradley, here's how old the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 are.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is back and better than ever, with season 3 packed with some of the show's most iconic contestants returning to the villa in hopes of finding love again.

From season 4's Charlie Frederick to season 7's Millie Court, the All Star contestants boast a variety of ages, ranging from 22 to 31.

Compared to last year's All Stars, this season features a younger group of returning islanders, as season 2's Scott Thomas and season 3's Marcel Somerville stepped foot in the villa at ages 36 and 39.

So how old are each of the islanders in the 2026 season of All Stars? Here's the full breakdown of their current ages alongside how old they were when they first appeared on Love Island.

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast promo image.
The OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

Love Island All Stars cast ages:

  • Tommy Bradley - 22
  • Ciaran Davies - 23
  • Jess Harding - 25
  • Jack Keating - 26
  • Sean Stone - 26
  • Belle Hassan - 27
  • Shaq Muhammad - 27
  • Leanne Amaning - 28
  • Whitney Adebayo - 28
  • Helena Ford - 29
  • Millie Court - 29
  • Charlie Frederick - 31
Tommy Bradley's All Stars promo image.
Tommy Bradley on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Tommy Bradley?

  • Current age: 22
  • Age during their first season of Love Island: 22

Tommy is the youngest Love Island contestant on his returns for All Stars. Having recently appeared on season 12 just over six months ago, he hasn't aged that much at all!

The OG islander met Lucy Quinn during Casa Amor, but their time together was short-lived. After being dumped from the villa, tabloids later confirmed their split.

Ciaran Davies' All Stars promo image.
Ciaran Davies on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Ciaran Davies?

  • Current age: 23
  • Age during their first season of Love Island: 21

The 21 year old Welsh lad had a near-perfect villa experience in season 11, having remained loyal to Nicole Samuel throughout the show. However, they only lasted a few months in the outside world before they were plagued by the 'Love Island curse' and broke up.

Jess Harding's All Stars promo image.
Jess Harding on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Jess Harding?

  • Current age: 25
  • Age during their first season of Love Island: 22

Season 10 winner Jess Harding is back in the villa following her split with Sammy Roots. Two years on since her Love Island debut, the 25 year old has said she's ready to show people she's no longer a "pushover"

Jack Keating's All Stars promo image.
Jack Keating on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Jack Keating?

  • Current age: 26
  • Age during their first season of Love Island: 23

Jack's time on Love Island in 2022 was short and sweet, as he only spent four days in the villa. Now, the dad-of-one and 26 year old said he's back and on a "revenge tour" to finish his unfinished business.

Sean Stone's All Stars promo image.
Sean Stone on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Sean Stone?

  • Current age: 26
  • Age during their first season of Love Island: 24

Sean was 24 when he first appeared on Love Island in season 11, where he made it to the final with Matilda Draper and finished in third place. The 26 year old is returning to the villa in hopes to find love again.

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image.
Belle Hassan on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Belle Hassan?

  • Current age: 21
  • Age during their first season of Love Island: 27

Belle first appeared as a bombshell on Love Island season 5 in 2019, where she coupled up with Anton Danyluk. Now, seven years later, she's back and ready to fine love once again in the South African villa.

Shaq Muhammad's All Stars promo image.
Shaq Muhammad on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Shaq Muhammad?

  • Current age: 27
  • Age during their first season of Love Island: 24

Viewers were first introduced to Shaq on day 1 in 2023, when he appeared on the winter series of the show. During the show, he coupled up with Tanya Manhenga, but they split a year later.

Ahead of his stint in South Africa, Shaq revealed he would avoid "closing himself it off with someone so early" and instead allow himself to "immerse himself" in the experience.

Leanne Amaning's All Stars promo image.
Leanne Amaning on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Leanne Amaning?

  • Current age: 28
  • Age during their first season of Love Island: 22

Leanne appeared on the first ever winter Love Island in January 2020, but her time was brief, as she was dumped on day 18 when she had no one to couple up with. With six years of maturity on her side, the All Stars contestant admitted she is now "older and wiser".

Whitney Adebayo's All Stars promo image.
Whitney Adebayo on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Whitney Adebayo?

  • Current age: 28
  • Age during their first season of Love Island: 25

Whitney first appeared as a bombshell on Love Island season 10 in 2023. On day 14, she coupled up with Lochan Nowacki and they made it all the way to the final together. They stayed together for two years then split.

Ahead of her stint in South Africa, the 25 year old revealed her excitement for a "fresh start" and the opportunity to make "new memories and experiences" with a different group of people.

Helena Ford's All Stars promo image.
Helena Ford on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Helena Ford?

  • Current age: 29
  • Age during their first season of Love Island: 29

Helena is the same age as when she first appeared on Love Island series 12. She coupled up with Harry Cooksley for a majority of the show, however, Harry ended things before the finale to explore his connection with Shakira Khan.

Ahead of her All Stars stint, she admitted she wants to find a boyfriend this time around.

Millie Court's All Stars promo image.
Millie Court on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Millie Court?

  • Current age: 29
  • Age during their first season of Love Island: 24

Millie was first on Love Island on series 7 in 2021, where she won the show with her now ex-boyfriend Liam Reardon. Before the 29 year old returns to the villa, she admitted that she is "more confident this time" compared to five years ago.

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image.
Charlie Frederick on All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Charlie Frederick?

  • Current age: 31
  • Age during their first season of Love Island: 23

Charlie's Love Island season 4 journey lasted an infamous five days in the villa. He entered the show on day 8 and coupled up with Hayley Hughes, but they were later dumped day 13.

The All Stars contestant is the oldest star in the villa. He admitted that fans will notice a "massive difference" in him, having experienced a "lot of personal growth" over the past eight years.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her
Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Whitney and Lochan's legal battle & 'court case' explained

Lucy and Tommy pictured outside the villa and posing in a mirror selfie together.

What happened between Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Why did Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root split?

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news
Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024 and smiling together at the fire pit.

Why did Love Island's Sean Stone and Matilda Draper split?

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up

Why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split explained

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time

Why did Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time?

Belle and Anton pictured posing in the villa and on a date smiling at each other.

Why did Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk split?

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Jack Keating for Love Island All Stars and Jack Keating with his daughter Maya

Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating's age, famous dad, daughter and what series he’s from

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Leanne Amaning's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and pictured on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick's age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Jess Harding is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Jess Harding's age, Sammy Root split and what series she’s from

Helena Ford is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Helena Ford's age, Harry Cooksley split and what series she’s from

Millie Court is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Millie Court's age, Liam Reardon split and what series she’s from

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Ciaran Davies All Stars promo image and posing in a restaurant.

Love Island All Stars' Ciaran Davies' age, Nicole Samuel split and what series he’s from

Shaq Muhammad's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Shaq Muhammad's age, Tanya Manhenga split and what series he’s from

Whitney is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Whitney Adebayo's age, Lochan Nowacki split and what series she’s from
Tommy's All Stars promo image and pictured smiling.

Love Island All Stars' Tommy Bradley's age, Lucy Quinn split and what series he’s from

Harry Styles pictured in 2024 and performing at Coachella in 2022.

Is Harry Styles releasing a new album? HS4 release date confirmed

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date has been announced

What time does Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' come out? Season 2 Part 2 release date and time

Heated Rivalry inspires real-life hockey player Jesse Korteum to come out as gay

Heated Rivalry inspires real-life hockey player Jesse Korteum to come out as gay

More Movies & TV News

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2018.

Love Island fans say Charlie Frederick looks 'unrecognisable' after dramatic transformation
Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Jack Keating All Stars promo image and pictured smiling with dad Ronan.

Love Island's Jack reveals the one raunchy rule his famous dad gave him before All Stars

Maya Jama walking into the All Stars villa and the entrance of the villa.

What nights is Love Island All Stars on? ITV unveil new schedule after filming delay

Rachel Reid pictured at Heated Rivalry premiere and Ilya and Shane looking cosy.

Heated Rivalry author reveals plans to turn the series into a musical

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton