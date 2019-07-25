AJ Pritchard Slams Love Island's Anna Vakili For Branding Brother Curtis A Narcissist

25 July 2019, 11:03

AJ Pritchard defends brother from Anna Vakili's claims he's a narcissist
AJ Pritchard defends brother from Anna Vakili's claims he's a narcissist. Picture: @AJPritchard/ ITV2 Love Island

AJ Pritchard has called out Anna Vakili after she branded Curtis a narcissist just after Anna's sister had to apologise for criticising Jordan's appearance.

Curtis Pritchard's brother, Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has leapt to his defence after Wednesday night's Love Island episode saw Anna refuse his apology, let him know she thinks he's a bad person and a narcissist after he advised Jordan to pursue India.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Taking to Twitter, he posted (or should we say pasted), a message calling her out, saying : "Does Anna know the Definition of / narcissistic [...] adjective, 'having or showing an excessive interest in or admiration of oneself and one's physical appearance'".

However, he isn't the only sibling getting in on the actionAnna's sister, Mandi, has also been having her say on the drama, taking to Instagram to put Jordan on blast for messing his sister around and going after his appearance, which she has since apologised for.

She posted an apology to her Instagram page, explaining she wanted to humiliate the boy that had done the same to her sister, writing:

"Your initial reaction is to humiliate and insult back. Probably not the best way to handle things but in the heat of the moment I’m not exactly a turn the other cheek type of person."

"I automatically wanted to embarrass the boy who had broke my sister heart like that. I love her more than anything in this world."

Anna's sister apologises for commenting on Jordan's appearance
Anna's sister apologises for commenting on Jordan's appearance. Picture: Instagram @mandi_vakili

In other news, AJ announced that he and Curtis will appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK as dance coaches and choreographers, which will air this Autumn, and we're super excited to see the dancing duo working together on our TV screens!

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Molly-Mae Hague was accused of faking her tears on Love Island

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Accused Of Fake Crying As She Sobs Over Anna Vakili’s Exit
Jordan Hames and India Reynolds apparently had secret flirty chats

Love Island's Jordan Hames And India Reynolds ‘Secretly Flirted’ For Days In Unaired Scenes – Says Dumped Islander Chris Taylor
Anna Vakili refuses to parent with Jordan Hames

Anna Vakili Refuses To Parent Baby With Jordan Hames On Tonight's Love Island Challenge
Maura questions her relationship with Curtis after Jordan drama

WATCH: Maura Doubts Relationship With Curtis After He Helps Jordan 'Cheat' On Anna
When will families visit the Love Island villa?

When Are The Parents & Families Visiting The Love Island Villa?

Hot On Capital

Kylie Jenner has an incredible net worth

Kylie Jenner Net Worth: How Much Is Lip Kit Queen Worth As She Tops Instagram Rich List
Selena Gomez returns to social media during Italian getaway

Selena Gomez Breaks Social Media Silence & Reveals Why She's Been Crying So Much
Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been in a relationship since 2018

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Dating Timeline: When Did He Break Up With Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan & How Many Kids Do They Have?

Jessie J

RM joined Lil Nas X's remix of 'Old Town Road'

BTS' RM Joins Remix Of Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road'

Ariana Grande said she would love to team up with Blackpink

Ariana Grande Hints At Blackpink Collaboration: 'I Would Probably Pass Out'

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson shutdown rumours about why 1D split

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Furiously Blasts Report Claiming The Band Was ‘Torn Apart’

One Direction

More Movies & TV News

Theory suggests why Jordan Hames turned against Anna

This Savage Theory Explains Why Love Island's Jordan Hames Flipped From Anna To India
Anna Vakili's sister called out Jordan for his behaviour on Love Island

WATCH: Anna Vakili's Sister Takes To Instagram To Slam Jordan For Grafting India
Love Island is set to air twice a year

Love Island Confirms Two Series A Year In 2020

Chris Taylor broke everyone's hearts crying on Love Island

Love Island's Chris Taylor Broke Everyone's Hearts Crying About Not Fitting In
Amy Hart discussed a theory about Amber, Anna and Ovie

WATCH: Amy Hart Discusses Theory That Anna Brought Ovie To Love Island To Keep Amber Coupled Up