AJ Pritchard Slams Love Island's Anna Vakili For Branding Brother Curtis A Narcissist

AJ Pritchard defends brother from Anna Vakili's claims he's a narcissist. Picture: @AJPritchard/ ITV2 Love Island

AJ Pritchard has called out Anna Vakili after she branded Curtis a narcissist just after Anna's sister had to apologise for criticising Jordan's appearance.

Curtis Pritchard's brother, Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has leapt to his defence after Wednesday night's Love Island episode saw Anna refuse his apology, let him know she thinks he's a bad person and a narcissist after he advised Jordan to pursue India.

Does Anna know the Definition of / narcissistic

/ˌnɑːsɪˈsɪstɪk/

Learn to pronounce

adjective

having or showing an excessive interest in or admiration of oneself and one's physical appearance. #loveisand @LoveIsland — AJ Pritchard (@Aj11Ace) July 24, 2019

Taking to Twitter, he posted (or should we say pasted), a message calling her out, saying : "Does Anna know the Definition of / narcissistic [...] adjective, 'having or showing an excessive interest in or admiration of oneself and one's physical appearance'".

However, he isn't the only sibling getting in on the actionAnna's sister, Mandi, has also been having her say on the drama, taking to Instagram to put Jordan on blast for messing his sister around and going after his appearance, which she has since apologised for.

She posted an apology to her Instagram page, explaining she wanted to humiliate the boy that had done the same to her sister, writing:

"Your initial reaction is to humiliate and insult back. Probably not the best way to handle things but in the heat of the moment I’m not exactly a turn the other cheek type of person."

"I automatically wanted to embarrass the boy who had broke my sister heart like that. I love her more than anything in this world."

Anna's sister apologises for commenting on Jordan's appearance. Picture: Instagram @mandi_vakili

In other news, AJ announced that he and Curtis will appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK as dance coaches and choreographers, which will air this Autumn, and we're super excited to see the dancing duo working together on our TV screens!

