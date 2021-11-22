Love Island's AJ Bunker Regrets Getting £1K Of Filler Ahead Of Show

AJ Bunker spoke about the "pressure" to look young. Picture: AJ Bunker/Instagram/ITV

By Capital FM

AJ Bunker spoke about her Love Island journey and the pressure she felt to look her best before entering the villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

AJ Bunker has spoken out about the pressure she felt to look "perfect" ahead of her stint on Love Island.

The 28-year-old, who entered the Villa as a bombshell this summer, revealed that she got multiple rounds of filler in her face in a bid to look "younger" before the show.

Love Island’s Liam Reardon Reveals Plans For Career Change After Quitting Fame

In a recent interview, the ex-Islander got candid about how comments on her age during Love Island's run affected her, saying "it was definitely upsetting".

AJ, which is short for Andrea-Jane, initially set out to get injectable fillers to disguise a fine line under her eye before going back for several more rounds in the space of a month.

AJ Bunker spent a grand on fillers to fix a fine line under her eye. Picture: AJ Bunker/Instagram

The former extension technician sat down with The Sun to chat about the cosmetic procedures she received ahead of her summer in Majorca.

AJ said: "When I found out I was going into the Villa, I panicked. I decided to get cheek filler last-minute and once I had it done, I just kept going back.

"I thought ‘I need more, I need more.'"

The Hertfordshire beauty spent more than £1,000 on the procedures, with each injection having a price point of £250.

AJ Bunker spoke about the trolling she received whilst on Love Island. Picture: ITV

The reality star revealed that she was conscious of her age ahead of the show: "I was hoping it would make me look younger because I had this line under my eye which I thought looked like a big wrinkle or an eye bag."

"I didn’t want to look tired. I spent all this money but it did the opposite," she told the publication.

Speaking on the multiple rounds of filler, she said: "I didn’t realise how much it changed my face shape. It was only when I watched myself back on TV, I realised ‘oh my God that doesn’t even look like me’."

AJ believes that a medical professional should have said to her "no, you’ve had enough", instead of continuing to carry out the injections.

"They just kept taking my money. In that process, I didn’t realise it was making my face look worse."

The star confessed: "I was chasing this generic idea of perfection, rather than learning to love myself and my flaws."

"There is definitely pressure to look a certain way."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital