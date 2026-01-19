Love Island All Stars' AJ Bunker's age, ex-boyfriend, real name and what series she’s from

19 January 2026, 21:00

AJ Bunker All Stars promo image and pictured posing.
AJ Bunker is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

AJ Bunker is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including her age, real name and what happened on her series.

Former Love Island star AJ Bunker is back and she's hoping to turn her “tragic” dating life around as a bombshell on Love Island All Stars - and it seems she's already set her sights on Shaq Muhammad and Charlie Frederick.

Viewers were first introduced to AJ on Love Island series 7. The hairdresser stayed in the villa for less than a week before being dumped by the boys in the villa. Now, AJ is "excited" for the experience again and hopes second time's a charm.

Ahead of her All Stars appearance, she told ITV that viewers will be "shocked" because, unlike last time on the show, she's now "chatty and fun". So, as we watch AJ search for love again, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

AJ Bunker's Love Island 2021 promo image.
AJ Bunker was on Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island All Stars' AJ Bunker?

AJ is the oldest islander in the villa this series at 33 years old. She first appeared in series 7 when she was 28 years old.

Where is Love Island's AJ from?

She hails from Hertfordshire, which is just outside London.

What is Love Island's AJ's real name?

Her real name is Andrea Jane Bunker, but she goes by AJ.

Following her exit from the villa in 2021, she told OK! that producers had used her initials before she entered the villa “in order to keep my identity secret.”

However, minutes before her villa debut, they asked if she was okay with being called AJ on the show - and that’s how AJ came about.

AJ Bunker pictured posing on holiday.
AJ Bunker is looking for love on All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

What season of Love Island was AJ Bunker on?

AJ made her Love Island debut in 2021 on series 7. Her time in the villa was brief; she entered on day 17 and was dumped on day 23 by the boys, despite being coupled up with Hugo Hammond.

What is Love Island's AJ's Instagram?

You can find AJ's socials here: @andreajanebunker

