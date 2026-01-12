Love Island special to air tonight as All Stars launch is postponed

12 January 2026, 11:20

Love Island: A Decade of Love to air in place of Love Island All Stars 2026
Love Island: A Decade of Love to air in place of Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island will still air tonight despite the Love Island All Stars launch being cancelled.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Saturday 10th January, ITV revealed that Love Island All Stars had been postponed with no new start date yet confirmed. This was due to the filming site having to be evacuated following wildfires in South Africa's Western Cape (where the villa is located).

A statement was shared saying: "Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed.

"Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed."

Despite this, tonight (Monday 12th January) fans will still get their Love Island fix as it's set to air despite the All Stars launch being cancelled.

Here's the lineup set for Love Island All Stars 2026
Here's the lineup set for Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island on tonight?

Rather than Love Island All Stars beginning tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, the 10-year anniversary special Love Island: A Decade of Love will air in its place.

Between 9pm and 10.35pm, the special episode will be on ITV2 and ITVX.

The anniversary episode first aired in June 2025 with the likes of Love Island's Gabby Allen, Curtis Pritchard, Catherine Agbaje, Dani Dyer and more talking about how the show changed their lives.

So far there has been no further update on when Love Island All Stars will start after the delay to filming.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island All Stars set for new start date following evacuation

ls Love Island All Stars 2026 cancelled? ITV to reveal new start date following wildfires

Love Island All Stars logo.

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

Here's the OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup confirmed

Love Island's Indiyah breaks silence on Marlon kiss following Dami split

Love Island's Indiyah breaks silence on Marlon Lundgren kiss following Dami split

Tommy Bradley All Stars promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Tommy Bradley reveals romantic history with All Stars girl

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

December 10 photoshoot and screenshot from their tour announcement video.

Simon Cowell's boyband December 10 announce their first-ever tour

Jesy Nelson ready to "say goodbye to the past" in new 'Life After Little Mix' documentary

Jesy Nelson's 'Life After Little Mix' documentary release date confirmed

Why aren't Winona Ryder and David Harbour in the Stranger Things documentary?

Here's why Winona Ryder & David Harbour aren't interviewed in Stranger Things documentary

What time does the Stranger Things documentary come out on Netflix?

Here's exactly what time the Stranger Things documentary comes out Netflix

Is Stranger Things over? Will there be a Stranger Things 6?

Will there be a Stranger Things 6? Here's why it's ending with season 5

Heated Rivalry has a completely different Shane and Ilya ending to the book

Heated Rivalry has a completely different Shane and Ilya ending to the book

The Duffer brothers explain why we never see Joyce and Hopper realise they went to school with Vecna

Stranger Things creators explain why Joyce & Hopper's connection to Vecna was left out

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals Vecna's final words that didn't make it into show

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower reveals what Vecna's final words were meant to be

Love Island All Stars logo.

Love Island All Stars' first four rumoured bombshells have been revealed

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Heated Rivalry removed major Ilya and Scott book scene from the TV show

Heated Rivalry removed major Ilya and Scott book scene from the TV show

Every actor who's auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie

Every actor who auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie

Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings for Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Every actress who auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled movie

Every actress who auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled movie

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Bruno Mars has announced 'The Romantic Tour' for 2026

Bruno Mars announces first major tour in nearly a decade - 'The Romantic Tour' tickets, presale & more
How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK, US and around the world

Live-action Tangled casts Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider

Live-action Tangled casts Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider

Stranger Things quietly address 'Conformity Gate' with update to social media accounts

Stranger Things appears to address episode 9 Conformity Gate theory

More Movies & TV News

Stranger Things creators explain why they broke major rule with final Vecna scene

Stranger Things creators explain why they broke major rule with final Vecna scene

Dean's MAFS promo image and pictured at a commitment ceremony with ex-wife Sarah.

MAFS UK's Dean reveals new girlfriend after failed show marriage

Noah Schnapp asked the Duffers to include the Will & Mike scene in Stranger Things 5 episode 8

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp asked writers to add Byler scene to the finale

Andrew Le Page and girlfriend Hannah Peglar pictured posing on safari and a selfie together.

Love Island's Andrew Le Page hard launches new girlfriend a year after Tasha split

Love Island's Chloe Burrows had a hilarious reaction to Millie Court being on All Stars

Love Island's Chloe Burrows shares hilarious reaction to Millie Court being on All Stars

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton