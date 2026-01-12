On Air Now
12 January 2026, 11:20
Love Island will still air tonight despite the Love Island All Stars launch being cancelled.
On Saturday 10th January, ITV revealed that Love Island All Stars had been postponed with no new start date yet confirmed. This was due to the filming site having to be evacuated following wildfires in South Africa's Western Cape (where the villa is located).
A statement was shared saying: "Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed.
"Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed."
Despite this, tonight (Monday 12th January) fans will still get their Love Island fix as it's set to air despite the All Stars launch being cancelled.
Rather than Love Island All Stars beginning tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, the 10-year anniversary special Love Island: A Decade of Love will air in its place.
Between 9pm and 10.35pm, the special episode will be on ITV2 and ITVX.
The anniversary episode first aired in June 2025 with the likes of Love Island's Gabby Allen, Curtis Pritchard, Catherine Agbaje, Dani Dyer and more talking about how the show changed their lives.
So far there has been no further update on when Love Island All Stars will start after the delay to filming.