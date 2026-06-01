Love Island's Aidan Murphy: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Aidan Murphy is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Aidan Murphy? From his Instagram account to where he's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

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The Love Island villa doors are officially open, and Aidan Murphy is one of the twelve OG Islanders ready to make his mark from day one.

I hope the Islanders are ready, because it seems we have a troublemaker on our hands. Before Aidan even set foot in the villa, he admitted might be "stirring the pot a little bit" when he spots drama in the villa.

When it comes to handling the competition, Aidan doesn't see it as a problem. He said: "I think everything happens for a reason, so I just stay in my own lane and let things play out."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Aidan from how old he is, where he's from and what his type is...

Read more: Love Island bosses tease return of controversial challenge after seven years

Aidan doesn't like someone is too dominant or controlling. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Aidan?

Entering the villa at 23 years, Aidan is the youngest male contestant so far on Love Island 2026 to walk through the villa doors.

Where is Love Island's Aidan from?

Aidan resides in Kent, a county in southeastern England.

What is Aidan from Love Island's job?

He works as property broker. It may be too early to predict, but we won't be surprised if he connects with Ellie Chadwick over their careers, as she works as a real estate videographer.

Aidan is confident in his personality. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Aidan looking for on Love Island?

The OG Islander says he's ready for his love life to take off in the villa, having not dated around very much.

But forget the traditional 'type on paper', Aidan says he's focusing on someone's personality instead, as it's the "most important" thing for him.

He revealed: "I like someone who’s fun, can take a joke and doesn’t take themselves too seriously. If we’re constantly laughing and getting on, that’s what matters most."

Is Love Island's Aidan on Instagram?

You can follow him here @aidan.mzz. Before making his Love Island debut, he had nearly 4,000 followers.

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