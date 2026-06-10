Love Island's Aidan and Kavan given warning over their villa behaviour

10 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island's Aidan Murphy and Kavan Murphy pictured together and hugging.
Love Island's Aidan and Kavan given warning over their villa behaviour. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island brothers Aidan and Kavan Murphy have received a warning over their recent villa antics more than a week into series 13.

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Aidan Murphy and Kavan Murphy's double trouble reign might be coming to an end, as the brothers have been given a warning over their behaviour on Love Island 2026.

Aidan joined the villa on the first day and initially coupled up with Ellie Chadwick, but later turned his attention to bombshell Yasmin Hadlow after Ellie was temporarily dumped from the villa.

Shockwaves were sent through the villa when Ellie later strutted back in hand-in-hand with Kavan - Aidan's younger brother.

While Aidan was left to deal with the messy fallout of his actions, a close figure to the pair has spoken for the first time, issuing a warning to both brothers.

Love Island's Aidan and Kavan's family pictured on Aftersun.
Love Island's Aidan and Kavan's family appeared on Aftersun. Picture: ITV

During the first Love Island Aftersun episode, host Maya Jama chatted with Aidan and Kavan's mum and siblings. Despite them all enjoying the show so far, their mum admitted there's been a few toe curling moments for her.

When Maya asked her if there's any advice she might have for her sons, she was quick to issue both brothers a warning, saying: "Aidan, calm down. Settle it down. And maybe Kavan don't follow in your brother's footsteps and kind of divert away from that."

Although Kavan is two years younger than Aidan, she also admitted: "Kavan's very mature for his age. More mature than Aidan."

Despite Aidan being "entertaining", they all agreed that they would quite like to reach in and shake Aidan for his recent behaviour, especially his sister who said she has gotten "quite angry" watching the show.

Love Island's Aidan and Kavan mum pictured on Aftersun.
Love Island's Aidan and Kavan mum had strong words for her sons. Picture: ITV

Predicting what will happen on the show, their mum admitted she thinks Aidan and Ellie will get back together, and Kavan and Jasmine Müller will be together. She said: "I can see him [Aidan] going back to Ellie."

Kavan’s twin sister and brother disagreed with their mum, claiming that Yasmin was more Aidan’s type than Ellie. The boys' sister said: "When she walked in, that was Aidan's type to a T."

Love Island fans won't have to worry that another Murphy brother will enter the villa, as he is currently engaged and his fiancée was in the audience.

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