EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Aidan reveals whether he knew his brother Kavan was going into the villa

1 August 2026, 08:00

Love Island's Aidan Murphy pictured in Capital office and hugging brother Kavan Murphy.
EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Aidan reveals truth of his and Kavan's audition process. Picture: Capital & ITV

By Lily Bell

In an interview with Capital, Love Island's Aidan Murphy revealed the truth behind the audition process for him and his younger brother Kavan Murphy.

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Love Island bosses kept viewers on their toes this series, as jaws were on the floor when Aidan Murphy's younger brother, Kavan Murphy, walked through the villa doors.

The first dates of the series took place on day 4, when bombshells Kavan and Priya Jaswal went on a date with temporarily dumped Islanders Ellie Chadwick and Samraj Toor.

During Ellie's date with Kavan, she was left speechless when she discovered that he was Aidan's younger brother.

Since leaving the villa with Priya by his side, the pair joined us in at Capital HQ, where Aidan revealed the truth behind his and Kavan's audition process.

Love Island's Aidan Murphy and Kavan Murphy pictured together.
Love Island's Aidan and Kavan supported each other throughout the show. Picture: ITV

When asked if he knew that Kavan was going to be on the show with him, Aidan said: "We auditioned together. We did the whole process together. And then, right at the last meeting they kinda separated us and we were up in the air as to what was going on. So it was basically left as a mystery."

Priya, who entered the villa alongside Kavan, then added: "But I brought him [Kavan] in, and the mystery was solved."

Aidan continued: "You did! You and Kav came in, and then obviously Ellie came in as well, someone I was coupled up with. But I knew straight away they had been on a date."

Reflecting on the moment he was reunited with his younger brother, Aidan said: "It was a great moment. Kav coming in was very emotional, was one of my best moments in the villa. I honestly didn't know, but seeing his face was amazing."

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy pictured smiling at Capital HQ.
Love Island's Priya and Aidan came into Capital HQ. Picture: Capital

In Aidan's exit interview with ITV, he revealed that the unusual experience has made the brothers closer than ever.

He said: "I can honestly say I could not have done any of this without Kavan. Having moments to discuss things and then lean on him for advice, knowing that he's my brother, he's my blood, I can trust him.

"Me and Kav were always close before coming in here, but having an experience like this together, we're only going to get closer and closer."

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