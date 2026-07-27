Lorenzo and Julia crowned winners of Love Island 2026

27 July 2026, 22:23 | Updated: 27 July 2026, 22:53

Lorenzo and Julia are the winners of Love Island 2026
Lorenzo and Julia are the winners of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Lorenzo and Julia have been crowned the winners of Love Island series 13!

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After eight weeks of drama, dumpings and a fair few 'I love yous', Lorenzo and Julia have been crowned the winners of Love Island series 13.

For the first time, just three couples entered the Love Island final due to a brutal twist seeing dumped Islanders Mica Harris and Samraj Toor having to chose to take another couple out of the villa with them.

When they chose to dump Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg from the show, it left Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy, Julia Mayska and Lorenzo Alessi, and Simba Kudyiwa and Angelista Gunda as the three finalists.

Julia and Lorenzo were shocked to crowned Love Island 2026 winners
Julia and Lorenzo were shocked to crowned Love Island 2026 winners. Picture: ITV

Who won Love Island 2026?

Lorenzo and Julia were crowned the winners of Love Island 2026, bagging the £50K prize bag.

Jasmine and Kavan were the runners up, and Angelista and Simba came in third place.

When Maya Jama announced Lorenzo and Julia as the winners they were gobsmacked, with Lorenzo literally speechless and giggling at the fact that they'd won.

Lorenzo and Julia met during Casa Amor, and while that challenge has pretty low success rate when it comes to Love Island couples, it seemed to work a charm for these two.

When he went into Casa, Lorenzo was in a couple with Yasmin, but was struggling to show her the affection she wanted.

He and Julia hit it off very quickly, which turned out to be fine since Yasmin was getting on with bombshell Tommy like a house on fire back at the main villa.

When Lorenzo brought Julia back from Casa, things were initially tough as Julia had a few rows with Lorenzo's friends Lola Deal and Sean Fitzgerald. But, they managed to work through it, and by the final dinner the pair went exclusive.

And it looks like things could be moving even faster now they've won the show as Julia announced during the live final that she wants Lorenzo to move in with her.

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