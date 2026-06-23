When does Love Island 2026 end? Here's when the final is set to air

How long is Love Island for this year? Everything we know about the finale date. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

When does Love Island 2026 finish? Here what we know about when the final is set to air this year.

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As they say, all good things must come to an end and Love Island 2026 is no different. After approximately eight weeks of cracking on, we'll wave good bye to another series of our favourite dating show.

Hosted by the gorgeous Maya Jama, Love Island series 13 kicked off on Monday 1st June. Since then it's been a revolving door of bombshells and brutal dumpings.

So with couples like Sean Fitzgerald and Lola Deal, Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy, Lorenzo Alessi and Yasmin Hadlow, becoming fan faves of the franchise, here's when we get to see which couple wins the show and takes home that all important £50K prize money...

Love Island has been full of twists and turns. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island 2026 end?

If you're wondering how much longer you've got left of Love Island in your life, you're (kind of) in the right place. While ITV haven't yet announced an official date for this series' finale, we can make some well educated guesses based on the run time of last few series.

The summer edition of Love Island almost always runs for around eight weeks, with the live final typically being held on a Monday night.

Series 12 followed the same pattern, launching on June 9th and coming to a close on August 4th. The year prior (2025) was the same, beginning June 3rd and ending on July 29th.

With this pattern in mind, we can predict this year's series will come to a close on Monday 27th July. However until ITV confirm the finale this is just a guess.

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