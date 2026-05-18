Love Island 2026's confirmed start date is sooner than you think

Love Island 2026 is making a comeback for the summer. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

The summer version of Love Island 2026 is on its way and we can't wait to meet the contestants taking on the villa of love this year. Here's when it ill begin airing on ITV2.

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Love Island 2026 is already promising to be one of the best series on TV, with a whole bunch of new singles ready to find their 'one'.

With their being on-going rumours of who is joining the line up with no confirmation as of yet, all we know for sure is that Maya Jama will be back for another summer of love.

Following on from a successful Love Island All Stars 2026, where Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies were crowned the winners, viewers of the show are more than excited for their second dose of Love Island this year.

So when is summer's Love Island 2026 official start date? Here's what we know.

Love Island viewers crowned Toni and Cach as their 2025 winners. Picture: Toni Laites/Instagram

When does Love Island 2026 start?

The official start of Love Island 2026 has been confirmed by ITV2 as Monday 1st June.

Typically on for a whole eight weeks on ITV, we'll soon be meeting all the young men and women hoping to find their one true love in the famous Mallorca villa this year.

And it's not just us viewers who are excited to get stuck into another summer of love triangles, bombshells and Hideaway antics as even former islanders are ready for their dose of romantic drama.

Following the first Love Island 2026 teaser, Mitch Taylor, famous for his messy ways, commented: "OMG NEARLY TIME FOR LOVE ISLAND REVIEWS."

Love Islander 2025 Yamsin Pettet wrote: "My show is on!"

Tyrique Hyde, Toni Laites and Shaq Muhammad also all commented with the wide-eye emoji as they get ready to strap in for the drama coming their way.

As always, contestants this year will couple up with their favourite match in hope of finding love as well as making it all the way until the final where they will win £50k as a pair.

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer won Love Island 2025 but sadly split earlier this year.

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