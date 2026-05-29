Love Island bosses tease major twist for new season launch night

Love Island bosses reveal major twist for new season. Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

Love Island bosses have teased a major twist for the upcoming series 13 launch night which they hope "pays off".

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Just days before Love Island series 13 graces our TV screens, bosses have set their sights high and promised the biggest shock in the show’s time on air with a ‘history-making’ launch night expected.

Every year, the show switches it up to bring new and exciting ideas for islanders and viewers to enjoy. This year, however, it seems to be on another scale, as they have decided to try out an unexpected formula they’ve been wanting to use for years... and it is all about 'gameplay'.

With the World Cup fasting approaching, the show has already embraced the football buzz, having used a locker room theme for their teasers and islander promo images. So the idea of incorporating competitive, high-stakes, game-like challenges doesn't seem unlikely.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, here's everything the Love Island bosses have teased recently about the upcoming twists and turns.

Maya Jama is back hosting Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV

Speaking to tabloids and other press directly from the villa, executive producer Lewis Evans and the show’s Commissioning Editor, Amanda Stavri, confessed they were determined to bring “game-playing” to the forefront of the show.

Although they kept the major details under wraps, Amanda did share some information, revealing: “This year, we’re hoping that there won’t just be gameplay on the pitch but there will also be some gameplay in the villa.”

Lewis then added: “We’re going to play into that this year. I can’t say too much but the first step is that we’re changing things.

"We’re doing something that we’ve never done before in the history of Love Island. We’re going to take a big risk and we hope it pays off.”

They also hinted that the major new twist would be linked to the very first coupling-up session of the series, so you'd better tune it.

Amanda also revealed it's "really important" that the show "stays unpredictable and exciting" while retaining some of the programme’s most popular challenges.

She said: “What we’re always trying to do is find that right balance between having all those fan favourites like Casa Amor and Movie Night or Snog Marry Pie.

“Because the viewers love those and they expect them and they want them. But at the same time, we’ve got to fight any format fatigue and we need to find the new thing and we need to find the new twist."

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