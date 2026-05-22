Love Island 2026 line-up: All the rumoured contestants revealed

22 May 2026, 12:57

Who's in the cast of Love Island 2026 this summer? The full rumoured lineup revealed.
Who's in the cast of Love Island 2026 this summer? The full rumoured lineup revealed. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who's in the cast of Love Island 2026 this summer? The full rumoured lineup revealed.

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We are now just days away from Love Island returning to our screens for it's 13th series as episode one drops June 1st. Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island will see a whole new group 'crackin' on', looking for their 'type on paper' and putting their 'eggs in baskets' this summer.

Last summer saw the first-ever American bombshell step into the villa, as Toni Laites instantly made herself a household name. But who knows what twists and turns are coming this year?

Toni went on to win the show with Cach Mercer, and the pair shared the generous £50,000 prize pot.

Every series begins with a stellar cast of hot singles looking to find love under the Majorcan sun. So, who have we got gracing our screens every night this June?

Here's every girls and boy rumoured to be on this year's line-up.

Charleen Murphy

Rumours about Charleen joining the cast have been circling for a while since she's besties with Love Island's Lucinda Strafford.

A tabloid insider said: "Charleen split from her boyfriend earlier this year and Lucinda told ITV bosses they should get her on the show.

"She’s really gorgeous and fun and has a lot of Irish charm – she’s been friends with Lucinda for years so of course Lucinda would put a word in for her!"

Charleen already has a huge Instagram following and works full time as an influencer.

Charleen Murphy is rumoured to be on Love Island 2026
Charleen Murphy is rumoured to be on Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram @charleenmurphy

Aidan Murphy

23-year-old builder Aidan is reportedly high on the list for this year's Love Island cast.

Insiders told the tabloids: "As always, they’re not in the villa until they’re in the villa but Aidan is lined up as starting cast or early bombshell.

"He’s brilliant – good looking, great chat, really relatable and got that boy next door charm that viewers love. Bosses are narrowing down their opening line-up and Aidan is top of the pile."

Aidan Murphy is rumoured to be on Love Island 2026
Aidan Murphy is rumoured to be on Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram @aidan.mzz

Grace Avelli

23-year-old Grace is rumoured to be heading into Love Island this year after Heat revealed that she's is followed by several ITV casting agents.

Grace is a firm favourite rumoured casting on TikTok with people already flooding her page to ask if she's going into the villa.

Grace Avelli is rumoured to be on Love Island 2026
Grace Avelli is rumoured to be on Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram @graceavelli

Lorenzo Alessi

An insider told the tabloids that Lorenzo is in the mix for this series' cast. They said: "Lorenzo is in the mix for the new series cast and has had talks with bosses.

"As they always say, no Islander is guaranteed a spot until they’re walking into that villa and bosses have not yet decided upon their OGs or even bombshells."

Lorenzo Alessi is rumoured to be on Love Island 2026
Lorenzo Alessi is rumoured to be on Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram @lorenzoxalessi

Ella Rae Wise

TOWIE's Ella Rae is rumoured to head into the villa this summer after she was rumoured to follow in Joey Essex's footsteps as a celebrity Islander last year.

Last year a source told the tabloids: "Ella’s team are in talks with Love Island bosses about her going into the villa this summer…

"It would have been far too soon for her to do something like Celebs Go Dating, but she’ll be up for a single girl summer in the sunshine. Bosses are really keen to make it happen."

Ella has fuelled rumours by posing in front of the Love Island sign on her Instagram.

Ella Rae Wise is rumoured for Love Island 2026
Ella Rae Wise is rumoured for Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram @ellaraewisex

Tom Stagg

Tom could be in the villa this summer according to a tabloid source. An insider said: "Tom is in advanced talks to join the pool of Islanders to appear at some point in the series. 

"As always, no one is officially on the show til they’re in the villa. But Tom makes the perfect Islander – he’s in great nick, got great chat, is fun and fit and bosses reckon the girls will love him."

Tom is a a footballer for Brentford Town, and already has loads of former Islander connections so it looks like he'd fit right in.

Tom Stagg is rumoured to be on Love Island 2026
Tom Stagg is rumoured to be on Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram @tomstagg_

Kane Patterson

London-based model Kane is also rumoured for the upcoming series of Love Island.

Kane Patterson is rumoured for Love Island 2026
Kane Patterson is rumoured for Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram @kkanepatterson

Seán Fitzgerald

25-year-old Gaelic footablle Seán who also works as a school teacher. He's already signed to a talent agency has has a large following on TikTok.

It was on TikTok that he unofficially applied for the next series of Love Island, saying he was going to bring his quirky personality to the show, adding that he'd like to prank his fellow Islanders.

According to tabloids, he is officially "shortlisted" for the upcoming series.

Seán Fitzgerald is rumoured for Love Island 2026
Seán Fitzgerald is rumoured for Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram @fitzy.007

Read more about Love Island here:

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast react to the show's most dramatic moments | Capital

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