Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Wondering how tall the likes of Samraj, Lola and Ope are? Who's the tallest girl? Here's everything you need to know...

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From unexpected bombshells to surprising dumpings, Love Island 2026 is back on our TV screens and it's better than ever!

Viewers should be prepared for a season full of 'gameplay', as ITV bosses have teased a new formula that's reportedly been in the works for years.

While you watch the Islanders settle into villa life and search for love, do you find yourself wondering just how tall or short your favourite Islander is? Well we've done a full breakdown of all their heights for you.

The OG Love Island cast. Picture: ITV

Yasmin Hadlow - 5 ft 1"

Angelista Gunda - 5 ft 2"

Lola Deal - 5ft 2"

Ellie Chadwick 5 ft 3"

Jasmine Müller - 5 ft 6"

Robyn Langton - 5 ft 7"

Mica Harris - 5ft 9"

Aidan Murphy - 6 ft

Lorenzo Alessi - 6 ft

Samraj Toor - 6 ft

Sean Fitzgerald - 6 ft 1"

Ope Sowande - 6 ft 1"

George Knight - 6 ft 2"

Sam Workman - 6 ft 2"

How tall is Yasmin Hadlow?

Recruitment consultant Yasmin Hadlow is the shortest Islander to have walked through the villa doors at 5 ft 1".

Swapping her jet-setting lifestyle for a summer in Mallorca, Yasmin is looking for a guy with an accent, particularly Irish or Manchester ones.

Yasmin Hadlow is 5 ft 1". Picture: ITV

How tall is Angelista Gunda?

OG islander Angelista Gunda is 5 ft 2".

Before her Love Island debut, Angelista shared the physical traits of her ideal guy: "Tall, dark and handsome! A quietly confident man with nice teeth."

Angelista Gunda is 5 ft 2". Picture: ITV

How tall is Lola Deal?

Like Angelista Gunda, Lola Deal is 5ft 2".

Lola might have the coolest job ever working as a detective. We're sure her skills will definitely come in handy when she's sussing out the boys in the villa.

Lola Deal is 5ft 2". Picture: ITV

How tall is Ellie Chadwick?

Ellie Chadwick is 5 ft 3".

Although Ellie likes a guy who oozes confident, it becomes an instant turn off the minute they cross the line into cockiness - so boys be warned.

Ellie Chadwick is 5 ft 3". Picture: ITV

How tall is Jasmine Müller?

Fashion business owner Jasmine Müller is 5 ft 6".

The OG islander is a girl who knows what she wants. When asked her 'type on paper', Jasmine simply replied: "Objectively hot, really charismatic, and confident."

Jasmine Müller is 5 ft 6". Picture: ITV

How tall is Robyn Langton?

One of the youngest contestants in the villa is Robyn Langton who is 5 ft 7".

In the villa you won't see Robyn rushing into anything with a guy, as she revealed: "They've got to tick all the boxes before they even have a chance with me."

Robyn Langton is 5 ft 7". Picture: ITV

How tall is Mica Harris?

The tallest girl in the villa is Mica Harris at 5ft 9".

Personality is the most important thing for Mica, she revealed: "I just want someone that will make me laugh. I want to get along with someone."

Mica Harris is 5ft 9". Picture: ITV

How tall is Aidan Murphy?

Aidan Murphy is 6 ft.

Forget the traditional 'type on paper', Aidan says he's focuses on someone's personality instead, as it's the "most important" thing for him.

Aidan Murphy is 6ft. Picture: ITV

How tall is Lorenzo Alessi?

One of the oldest islanders in the villa is Lorenzo Alessi and he's 6 ft.

Although Lorenzo doesn't mind a little bit of high maintenance from a girl, he doesn't like when someone is rude with it and not good vibes.

Lorenzo Alessi is 6 ft. Picture: ITV

How tall is Samraj Toor?

Samraj Toor is 6ft, no surprise he's a full-time model.

Before Samraj entered the villa, he admitted that in the outside world he doesn't chase much, as he's used to girls approaching him.

Samraj Toor is 6 ft. Picture: ITV

How tall is Sean Fitzgerald?

Primary school teacher Sean Fitzgerald is 6 ft 1".

It's clear Sean knows what he wants, and there isn’t much more to say, as when he was asked to describe his type, he simply replied: "Female!"

Sean Fitzgerald is 6 ft. Picture: ITV

How tall is Ope Sowande?

Like Sean Fitzgerald, Ope Sowande is 6 ft 1".

Although Ope wants to find love in the villa, he has admitted to having a "wandering eye" in the past. He even joked that he usually lasts about "5 minutes with any girlfriend".

Ope Sowande is 6 ft 1". Picture: ITV

How tall is George Knight?

One of the first bombshells of series 13 was George Knight who is 6 ft 2".

Although George's relationship strategy was not to make any "rash decisions" and get to know everyone first. Less than 24 hours in the villa he'd already invited Robyn to The Hideaway.

George Knight is 6 ft 2". Picture: ITV

How tall is Sam Workman?

Like George, Sam Workman is the tallest islander in the villa at 6 ft 2".

Sam admitted handling the competition will be "interesting", as he's never really had to compete for a woman's attention before. He revealed: "I know what I bring to the table, and I’m confident in what I have to offer."

Sam Workman is 6 ft 2". Picture: ITV

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