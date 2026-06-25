Love Island 2026 Heart Rate Challenge results brings tension to the villa

Love Island's Heart Rate Challenge returns to the TV show. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Which girl and boy islander raised the most heart rates in Love Island's iconic Heart Rate Challenge? Here are all the results from last night's episode.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2026 brought back the one and only Heart Rate Challenge for this series and as always, it's not only pulses that are sent racing as the drama levels get pretty high too.

Taking to the fire pit first, it's the girls who pull out all the stops to get those beats per minute up.

Of course, this girls vs boys challenge was the perfect opportunity to tackle some unfinished business for some of the girls too as Angelista showed Simba what he was missing while Lola revealed to Sean exactly what being exclusive meant.

Yasmin also decided it was an opportunity to make her former connection Aidan a little nervous as she whispered in his ear: "Did you miss me?"

So who got whose heart racing the most? Here's the results of the Love Island Heart Rate Challenge.

Love Island's Sean can't believe his eyes when he sets his sights on Lola. Picture: ITV2

What were Heart Rate Challenge results?

As always, the results are broken down into two sides, the girls and boys. The girls had their pulses raised the most by:

Angelista - Simba

Ellie - Samraj

Jasmine - Lorenzo

Lola - Sean

Mica - Samraj

Priya - Samraj

Tina - Finley

Yasmin - Lorenzo

The boys had their hearts raised the most by:

Aidan - Ellie

Finley - Tina

Kavan - Jasmine

Lorenzo - Jasmine

Samraj - Mica

Sean - Jasmine

Simba - Angelista

Tommy - Jasmine

It wasn't just the results that spelled trouble for some of the Islanders, but behaviours in the challenge didn't sit right for some of the cast.

Tensions were particularly high between Jasmine and Kavan after Jasmine let Tommy spit in her mouth during his lap dance. This meant that when the results came back, it was an even harsher burn for Kavan to find out that Jasmine's heart rate was raised the most by Lorenzo.

Playing it off, Kavan said: "I don't even care about the result, the results the result. I knew it was going to be like that I'll be honest. I knew Lorenzo was going to get your heart rate because you've got your little thing going on, ain't ya?"

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.