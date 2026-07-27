Love Island fans fume at major final twist as they predict who's dumped

Love Island fans predict who's dumped ahead of the final. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island have introduced a major twist for the series 13 final and fans are not happy as they predict which couple will be dumped.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island viewers are not happy with a brand new twist that's been introduced for series 13 at the very last moment. The major twist will see only three couples make it to the final tonight, unlike the usual four.

On Sunday night, this series' penultimate episode, Mica Harris and Samraj Toor were axed from the villa by all of the dumped Islanders as they voted for which couple they felt least deserved a spot in the final.

However, when they left Mica and Samraj received a text revealing that they had to choose another couple to leave the villa with them.

Fans are now furious because not only do they feel like the public have not had their say on the finalists, they predict that the couples' beef with Julia Mayska will seem them dump her and fan-favourite Islander Lorenzo Alessi.

The dumped Islanders returned to dump a couple from the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

One viewer said on Instagram: "What a twist! They better not pick Julia and Lorenzo, I'll be fuming."

Another said: "The worst twist. Julia and Lorenzo should be in that final.❤️"

A third wrote: "Why are dumped islanders being allowed to pick!!! If Julia and Lorenzo get picked it’s a fix!!!!"

And someone else penned: "If it’s Lorenzo & Julia, WE ARE PROTESTING"

Of course, there is some division in the comments with a few viewers in support of Julia and Lorenzo leaving, branding Julia a "pot stirrer".

Love Island's Mica and Samraj have to dump another couple. Picture: ITV

In the teaser ahead of tonight's finale, Samraj is seen saying to Mica: "We have to remove friendships, who deserves to be in the final?"

While all of the couples are at risk, fans think Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg could be more at risk due to the recent revelation that Tommy split with his ex-girlfriend just two weeks before coming on the show.

Read more Love Island news here: