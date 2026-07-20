Who's favourite to win Love Island 2026? Latest odds revealed

20 July 2026, 21:00

Love Island's Julia Mayska and Aidan and Murphy and Priya Jaswal pictured together.
Who's favourite to win Love Island? Latest odds revealed. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

As Love Island 2026 nears the final, which couple is favourite to win? Here are the latest betting odds.

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After eight weeks of tears, arguments, love and newfound friendships, Love Island will officially come to an end on Monday 27th July when one couple from series 13 will be crowned the winners and take home an impressive £50,000 prize pot. But who will it be?

At the time of writing, Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Mayska, Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy, Samraj Toor and Mica Harris, Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg, Angelista Gunda and Simba, Priya Jaswal and Ethan Ellis, as well as single Islander Aidan Murphy, are all in with a chance of making it to the final and winning the show.

Last year Toni Laites and Cach Mercer won the show with Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley coming second and Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes coming in third. All three couples were top three favourites to win the series at the time, so who's favourite to win this year?

Love Island Lorenzo Alessi pictured with his parents.
The Love Island stars had a visit from their friends and family. Picture: ITV

Who's favourite to win Love Island 2026?

At the time of writing, Lorenzo and Julia are the favourites to win (4/5) and they're closely followed by Kavan and Jasmine (2/1) who are the second favourites to win, according to Odds Checker.

  • Lorenzo and Julia 4/5
  • Jasmine and Kavan 2/1
  • Tommy and Yasmin 5/1
  • Aidan and Priya 33/1
Love Island's Ellie Chadwick looking sad.
Love Island's Ellie decided to leave the villa with Finely. Picture: ITV

Although our finalists are yet to be confirmed, viewers have watched some intense scenes unfold, with Ellie Chadwick's shocking walk out being the most jaw dropping moment.

After threatening to leave on several occasions, Ellie finally walked when partner Finley Maddock was dumped from the island by his fellow Islanders.

Speaking about her decision, Ellie said: "Nothing in my gut told me I needed to stay. I knew full well in my gut, my heart and my head that leaving was the only and the best option for me, so that’s what I did."

We'll keep this page updated with the latest Love Island 2026 odds.

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