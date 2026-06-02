Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2026? Series 13's couples revealed

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2026? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island 2026 is back with plenty of drama, bombshells and twists heading our way but who’s coupled up together in the villa?

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The wait is finally over, Love Island is back and better than ever! Series 13 started with a bang on Monday 1st June, as the Islanders met at night for the first time ever and coupled up just an hour after entering the villa - setting an exciting precedent of what's to come.

Before the show made its grand return to our TV screens, ITV bosses teased that 'gameplay' will be at the forefront of this season. So viewers should be ready for unexpected recouplings, brutal dumpings, fresh bombshells and new challenges.

We know it's all a lot to keep up with, so here's a full rundown of who's coupled up with who on Love Island series 13...

The Love Island 2026 contestants met at night for the first time ever. Picture: ITV

What were the Love Island couples after the first recoupling?

This year was a little different, as for the first time in four years, the decision of who coupled up with who wasn’t down to the public, but the islanders themselves.

In true Love Island fashion, things did get a little awkward around the fire pit as the islanders had to reveal who they had their eye on and who they wanted to couple up with.

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