Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2026? Series 13's couples revealed

2 June 2026, 11:41 | Updated: 2 June 2026, 12:00

Love Island's Maya Jama pictured walking into the villa and Mica and Samraj hugging.
Who is coupled up on Love Island 2026? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island 2026 is back with plenty of drama, bombshells and twists heading our way but who’s coupled up together in the villa?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The wait is finally over, Love Island is back and better than ever! Series 13 started with a bang on Monday 1st June, as the Islanders met at night for the first time ever and coupled up just an hour after entering the villa - setting an exciting precedent of what's to come.

Before the show made its grand return to our TV screens, ITV bosses teased that 'gameplay' will be at the forefront of this season. So viewers should be ready for unexpected recouplings, brutal dumpings, fresh bombshells and new challenges.

We know it's all a lot to keep up with, so here's a full rundown of who's coupled up with who on Love Island series 13...

Love Island's Angelista, Mica, Aidan and Lorenzo pictured talking.
The Love Island 2026 contestants met at night for the first time ever. Picture: ITV

What were the Love Island couples after the first recoupling?

This year was a little different, as for the first time in four years, the decision of who coupled up with who wasn’t down to the public, but the islanders themselves.

In true Love Island fashion, things did get a little awkward around the fire pit as the islanders had to reveal who they had their eye on and who they wanted to couple up with.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island's George Knight's promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's George Knight: Age, job, where he’s from and football career revealed

Love Island 2026 islanders revealed

Love Island 2026 cast in full: Names, ages & jobs of all series 13 contestants

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow's promo image and pictured in a selfie.

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island's Mica Harris promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Mica Harris: Age, job and famous family revealed

Hot On Capital

Did Maddy sleep with Alamo in Euphoria season 3? Here's the truth

Euphoria actor confirms what happened between Maddy and Alamo in season 3

Love Island 2026 star Mica has revealed her link to Rihanna

Love Island's Mica reveals link to Rihanna because of her famous family

Love Island's Jasmine Müller has spoken about dating footballer Hector Bellerin

Love Island's Jasmine opens up about split from footballer Hector Bellerin

MAFS Australia's Jeff and Rhi on their wedding day and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia favourite couple reveal shock split after a year

Love Island's Samuel Workman promo image and posing on holiday.

Love Island's Sam Workman: Age, job, where he’s from and what he's said about being deaf

What happens to Rue, Maddy, Cassie, Jules, Faye, Lexi and everyone else in Euphoria season 3?

Euphoria season 3 ending: Here's what happens to each character

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3?

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Her ending explained

Love Island's Ope Sowande's promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Ope Sowande: Age, job, and every West End and TV show he's been on

Love Island Sean Fitzy's promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Sean Fitzy: Age, job, TikTok, where he’s from and football career revealed

Love Island Ellie Chadwick's promo image and pictured posing in a selfie.

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick: Age, job, where she’s from and link to past winner revealed

Love Island's Lola Deal promo image and pictured posing in a selfie.

Love Island's Lola Deal: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island's Angelista promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Angelista Gunda: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island's Paige Langton promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Robyn Langton: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island's Aidan Murphy promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island's Aidan Murphy: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Love Island's Jasmine Müller promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Jasmine Müller: Age, job, where she’s from and famous ex boyfriend revealed

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Love Island's Samraj Toor promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island's Samraj Toor: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Taylor Swift announces new for Toy Story 5

Taylor Swift announces new song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Toy Story 5

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Zendaya delivers emotional Euphoria speech following season 3 finale

Zendaya delivers emotional Euphoria speech following season 3 finale

More Movies & TV News

Who dies in Euphoria season 3? All the deaths revealed

Who dies in Euphoria? Every death in season 3 and how they died

Maya Jama's Love Island 2026 promo image and show logo.

What time does Love Island 2026 start and how long is it on for?

Will there be a season 4 of Euphoria? Has the show ended?

Will there be a Euphoria season 4? Why it's ending with season 3

What time does Euphoria finale come out? Episode 8 release time revealed

Here's what time Euphoria episode 8 comes out tonight

Love Island's Maya Jama 2026 promo image and Anton during the tweet challenge.

Love Island bosses tease return of controversial challenge after seven years

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians