Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together? Series 13 relationship updates

29 July 2026, 13:47 | Updated: 29 July 2026, 17:25

Love Island's Jasmine, Kavan, Simba, Angelista, Lorenzo, Julia, Ellie and Finley
Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's the relationship status of Love Island couples Lorenzo and Julia, Jasmine and Kavan, Angelista and Simba, Yasmin and Tommy, Mica and Samraj, Ellie and Finley, and Lola and Sean.

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Love Island series 13 came to and end on Monday 27th July and saw OG Islander Lorenzo Alessi and Casa Amor bombshell Julia Majchrzak crowned the winners.

In second place was Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy, with Angelista Gunda and Simba Kudyiwa coming third. For the first time there were just three couples in the final as when Mica Harris and Samraj Toor were dumped they had the brutal job of dumping another couple with them and they chose Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg.

By the final there were lots of strong couples, with all of them, apart from the winners, exchanging 'I love yous'. So, which of the couples from this series are still together?

From couples who were dumped early on like Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald to the finalists, here's the latest on their relationship status...

Lorenzo, Julia, Jasmine, Kavan, Angelista and Simba were the Love Island 2026 finalists
Lorenzo, Julia, Jasmine, Kavan, Angelista and Simba were the Love Island 2026 finalists. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia still together?

Yes! At the time of writing Lorenzo and Julia have not long won the show.

After Maya Jama announced them as winners she asked what they planned to do with the £50K prize money and while Lorenzo remained stunned by the fact they'd won, Julia revealed that she wants Lorenzo to move in with her.

After the initial shock had set in, Lorenzo and Julia gave a sweet message to the fans who had voted for them. Julia started: "We love you so, so much, I appreciate every one of you. Can't wait to see you and...

Lorenzo finished off by adding: "To party!"

Lorenzo and Julia before they won Love Island series 13
Lorenzo and Julia before they won Love Island series 13. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan still together?

Yes! The pair came in second place behind Lorenzo and Julia.

At the time of writing they're yet to share an update on socials, but during the live final they were extremely loved-up with Jasmine gushing over her first impressions of Kavan. She said: "He came in and I was straight away, I think it was to Angie, I was like: 'Oh my Aidan's brother, he's tea.'

"I didn't know he was younger, or older, I didn't know anything yet. And then yeah he just had an aura, he has a lot of aura. It's very crazy, it exudes off him, he's very sexy."

They've mentioned multiple times that they aren't bothered by their six year age gap or their different lifestyles, so we can't wait to see what's next for these two!

Jasmine and Kavan were the runners-up of Love Island series 13
Jasmine and Kavan were the runners-up of Love Island series 13. Picture: ITV / Instagram

Are Love Island's Angelista and Simba still together?

Yes, Angelista and Simba are still together after coming third on Love Island 2026.

The pair had a rocky journey in the villa but ultimately fell in love and seemed very excited to continue things in the outside world during the live final.

The day after the final was Angelista's birthday and Simba revealed he had "something big" planned to celebrate it!

Simba and Angelitsa are still going strong after Love Island
Simba and Angelitsa are still going strong after Love Island. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy still together?

Yes, at the time of writing, Yasmin and Tommy are still going strong after saying 'I love yous'.

They narrowly missed out on the final during a brutal dumping decision made by Mica and Samraj. When they returned to social media they shared how excited they are to do life together now outside of the villa.

In a joint Instagram post they said: "Now it’s time to enjoy the little things together again… no more “Can I pull you for a chat?”, no more fire pit debriefs, no more feeding strawberries, no more wondering what text is about to ruin our day, and finally being able to dance to music together!"

Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy after leaving the villa
Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy after leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram

Are Love Island's Mica and Samraj still together?

Yes, Mica and Samraj have exchanged 'I love yous' and say becoming boyfriend and girlfriend is on the cards.

When they were dumped from the villa, Samraj turned to Mica and said: "I think this was the best experience of my life. I really think so. I wish day one me could see, when I saw you, could see you now and [that] I'm leaving with you."

The pair first said they were in love during the 'Not Another Podcast' challenge where host Maya Jama basically got it out of them. Before that, they'd been saying 'I heart you' instead.

Love Island's Mica and Samraj left the villa in love
Love Island's Mica and Samraj left the villa in love. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Ellie and Finley still together?

Yep! It seems Ellie's big decision to leave the villa with Finley was the right one as the pair are still going from strength-to-strength on the outside.

After revealing that they are in fact in love, the pair have shared that Ellie is going to be moving to London to be close to Finley.

During the live final they revealed that they are not yet boyfriend and girlfriend but we're sure it's coming soon.

Love Island's Ellie and Finley are still together
Love Island's Ellie and Finley are still together. Picture: Instagram / ITV

Are Love Island's Lola and Seán 'Fitzy' still together?

Yes. Lola and Seán were the first couple this series to go exclusive and fall in love and after leaving the villa Seán revealed to us that he has big plans to ask Lola to be his girlfriend back in Ireland, on "home soil".

While Lola is based in Kent, she made the decision early on that she's going to move to Dublin to be with Seán.

During her exit interview, she said: "All we did in there was talk about the future and now we actually get to start that next chapter. We’ve got loads of plans. I’ve said I’ll move to Dublin, which I’m so excited about."

Lola and Seán have plans to make it official in Ireland
Lola and Seán have plans to make it official in Ireland. Picture: Instagram

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