Which Love Island 2025 couples are still together and who has split?

Which Love Island 2025 couples are still together? Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here's which Love Island series 12 couples are still together and which couples have split since the 2025 summer final.

From major relationship bombshells to dumped islanders revealing their next steps, the Love Island 2025 final revealed a lot about the series 12 couples, but who's still together now?

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer were crowned winners after an emotional journey to the final. Joining them as finalists were runners-up Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley, third place Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes, and fourth place Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood.

So, are the finalists still going strong? And what about the likes of Meg and Dejon, Lauren and Harrison and Megan and Conor? Are they still together after being dumped? And what happened between Ben and Andrada and Tommy and Lucy?

Here's a full breakdown of which Love Island 2025 couples are still together and who has split...

Which Love Island 2025 couples are still together?

Cach and Shakira have dropped the L-bomb. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Love Island's Toni and Cach still together?

Toni and Cach, the official winners of Love Island 2025, are still very much together! And they've already taken things to the next level.

After recently becoming exclusive in the villa, they even dropped the L-bomb, as Cach told Toni he loved her hours before the final in a private moment, that wasn't captured by the cameras.

Before joining the show as a bombshell, Toni told ITV that she wanted to date a British guy since she's still single after living in three different American states and was willing to relocate.

Luckily for Toni and Cach long distance might not be a problem, as it's been reported that she's in talks with ITV bosses to have her own spin-off show.

Relationship status: Exclusive

Harry and Shakira are yet to be 'exclusive'. Picture: ITV

Are Shakira and Harry still together?

At the time of writing, runners up Shakira and Harry are still together!

Despite being together, they're the only couple who didn't make things exclusive in the final week. Most likely because they'd only recently rekindled their connection following weeks of Harry being in a couple with Helena Ford.

When Maya Jama asked about being exclusive on the final episode, Shakira quickly responded: "No. No rush for that, Maya. We've got plenty of time in the outside world."

When asked what was next for the pair on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast, Harry hilariously revealed, "I'm straight on Rightmove looking at barn conversions in Burnley" where Shakira is from.

Relationship status: Together

Yasmin and Jamie left the villa as 'exclusive'. Picture: ITV

Are Yasmin and Jamie still together?

Yes! Not only did Yasmin and Jamie leave the villa in third place, they left together as an exclusive couple.

Love Island fans have been obsessed with their 'black cat and golden retriever' relationship, having seen their relationship going strength-to-strength since meeting in Casa Amor.

In their final dinner, Yasmin opened to him: "You've just become like my sense of calm in here. And I feel like everything that's happened, like we've always managed to overcome it."

She continued: "I feel like you just get me completely."

Jamie shared after their initial meeting: "Instantly the energy was matched and I knew that from that moment, you was the girl I wanted to be spending my time with in here."

Relationship status: Exclusive

Angel and Ty came in fourth place. Picture: ITV

Are Angel and Ty still together?

After finishing their Love Island journey in 4th place, the duo are still together, at the time of writing.

In the final evening Angel reflected on their journey, she said: "I love the fact that as soon as we've walked in, we had such a spark from the beginning. You're everything I look for in a boy."

Ty followed her sentiment, as he said "I also want to thank you, thank the Love Island gods for sending you in", later in they confirmed they were 'exclusive'.

Relationship status: Exclusive

Dejon and Meg were dumped before the final. Picture: ITV

Are Meg and Dejon still together?

Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams are still very much together, and they're the only couple from series 12 in an official relationship.

When leaving the villa they both seemed in good spirits, with Dejon saying: "A lot of people have their opinions on both me and Meg. We both know how we feel about each other."

Meg agreed with him saying: "We're real at the end of the day, so we'll prove them on the outside world. Without a doubt."

Since getting their phones back, the duo have been posting each other on social media and in a joint post shared by Dejon, he wrote: "To growth, love, and our next chapter. Thank you all for supporting our journey , it doesn’t go unnoticed."

Relationship status: Boyfriend and girlfriend

Megan and Conor received the least votes from the public and were dumped. Picture: ITV

Are Megan and Conor still together?

Irish duo Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips are still together!

Sadly Megan and Conor were dumped by the public, because they were voted the least compatible couple. Despite this the loved-up couple are enjoying time in the outside world, as Megan shared an Instagram post claiming "got what I wanted in the end. off to sing hsm in the pub now xxxx"

Conor couldn't stop smiling when he met Megan's family, as he told them: "Everyone is being compared to Megan, and it just hasn't reached the same thing."

Relationship status: Together

Lauren and Harrison are yet to become exclusive. Picture: ITV

Are Harrison and Lauren still together?

Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood are very much together (but not boyfriend and girlfriend yet!).

Explaining the status of their relationship on Love Island Aftersun, Harrison said: "Sorry to disappoint but we're not boyfriend and girlfriend, but I think we'll get there very soon."

Harrison's update comes after he said multiple times that he wanted Lauren to be his girlfriend when he left the show for her after she was dumped. While speaking on Lorraine, Harrison and Lauren confirmed they were now exclusive.

Relationship status: Exclusive

Tommy and Lucy backstage before Love Island Aftersun. Picture: Instagram

Are Lucy and Tommy still together?

OG boy Tommy Bradley and Casa Amor bombshell Lucy Quinn, have split up – and it was a dramatic one too.

On the final episode, when Maya questioned Tommy's relationship status with Lucy, he responded: "Nah... Went to an event, had about five blue lagoons cocktails, got smashed, and kissed someone else."

Relationship status: Split

Boris and Emma backstage at Love Island Aftersun. Picture: Instagram

Are Emma and Boris still together?

Days after being dumped from the villa together Emma Munro and Boris Vidovic decided to called it quits.

Appearing on Love Island Aftersun, the pair confirmed they had ended things romantically. Emma addressed this, saying: "So, Boris and I are just friends. It's hard to date someone when they live in a different country but I love Boris."

Relationship status: Split

Andrada and Ben together at Love Island Aftersun. Picture: Instagram

Are Ben and Andrada still together?

Despite leaving the villa as a united couple, Ben Holborough and Andrada Pop have sadly split.

Rumours first started flying when Ben was seen getting close to TOWIE star Dani Imbert. In pictures obtained by the tabloids, they were seen giggling over cocktails and reportedly sharing multiple kisses.

Ben and Andrada's split was confirmed days later at the villa firep it, when the dumped islanders returned to the villa to vote for least compatible couple. Noticing a frosty reception between the two, host Maya asked: "What happened between you two then?"

Andrada revealed that after being dumped they became exclusive, and were soon going to meet each other families but added: "It took one event that I wasn't there and his head turned."

Relationship status: Split

