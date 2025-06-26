When is Love Island 2025's iconic Movie Night episode?

26 June 2025, 20:08

Love Island's iconic Movie Night has been a popular episode with fans
Love Island's iconic Movie Night has been a popular episode with fans. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

It's messy, it's epic and it's a real rollercoaster, here's when you can expect to watch Movie Night on Love Island this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 has been delivering on the games front this year but there's one event all fans are excited for - Movie Night.

A real iconic moment in the series, islanders in the villa get to see clips of their fellow contestants they might not expect leading to more drama than you can ever imagine. Cue the popcorn.

However, during the 2025 All Stars series, ITV2 producers decided to scrap the theme following on from Ofcom complaints they received in 2024 when they did the PDA Awards and The Grafties.

But with fans desperate to see a return of Love Island's Movie Night, will we see it back for the summer series? Here's what we know.

Love Island contestants have already been watching more than usual in 2025
Love Island contestants have already been watching more than usual in 2025. Picture: ITV2

Will there be a Love Island 2025 Movie Night episode?

As it stands, there has been no confirmation or denial that Movie Night will go ahead this year.

If it does, it tends to happen later in the series and sees the girls and boys divided on to two different tables. They then get to pick from a collection of movie titles in relation to their fellow contestants. They pick, press play and the drama unfolds.

Why was Love Island Movie Night cancelled?

In 2024, Love Island producers at ITV2 received a large volume of Ofcom complaints following on from the PDA Awards and The Grafties which saw the islander's behaviour come under question.

At the time when it was cancelled from the All Stars show, a source said: "This series of All Stars has ditched the PDA awards, which caused loads of bad blood in the villa last year and got fans complaining to Ofcom.

"PDA Awards replaced Movie Night and The Grafties, both popular challenges in the main series, but for this second round of All Stars, show bosses didn’t want to repeat themselves."

Love Island's Movie Night has created some iconic TV moments
Love Island's Movie Night has created some iconic TV moments. Picture: ITV2

What has Love Island fans said about Movie Night?

Totally invested in this series, Love Island fans are already wishing for Movie Night as they want the truth to come out about some of the connections forming in the villa.

Over on social media pages, fans are predicting the fall out and can't wait for a Movie Night, should there be one, to reveal the truth.

One social media user said: "I hope they do a movie night on Megan."

Keeping up with the drama, ex 2025 contestant Sophie Lee wrote: "When’s movie night?"

