Love Island 2025 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

8 July 2025, 21:26

How tall are the Love Island 2025 islanders?
How tall are the Love Island 2025 islanders? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Wondering how tall the likes of Harrison, Dejon and Harry are? Who's the tallest girl? Here's everything you need to know...

Love Island 2025 is officially in full swing and the temperature keeps on rising as the islanders have faced new bombshells, savage dumpings, and ICONIC games like Snog, Marry, Pie.

With the islanders facing another barrage of twists and turns at Casa Amor as a whole bunch of new contestants are thrown into the mix, we're now asking the burning questions... How tall are this year's cast? Who's the tallest and who's the shortest?

So you no longer have to wonder late at night if your favourite boy is 6 ft 3' or 5 ft 7", as we've got the full breakdown of all their heights.

Who is the tallest Love Island 2025 islander?
Who is the tallest Love Island 2025 islander? Picture: ITV

Love Island heights: Who's the tallest and who's the shortest Islander?

  • Shakira Khan - 5 ft 1"
  • Billykiss Azeez - 5 ft 5"
  • Emily Moran - 5 ft 5"
  • Toni Laites - 5 ft 5"
  • Yasmin Pettet - 5 ft 5"
  • Megan “Meg” Moore - 5 ft 6"
  • Helena Ford - 5 ft 7"
  • Conor Phillips - 5 ft 11"
  • Giorgio Russo - 5 ft 11"
  • Dejon Noel‑Williams - 6 ft
  • Tommy Bradley - 6 ft 1"
  • Ben Holbrough - 6 ft 2"
  • Harrison Solomon - 6 ft 3"
  • Harry Cooksley - 6 ft 3"

How tall is Shakira  Khan?

Shakira Khan is one of this year’s youngest entries on the show and the shortest being 5 ft 1".

Swapping her jet-setting lifestyle for a summer in Mallorca, Shakira is looking for "someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny."

Shakira Khan is 5 ft 1".
Shakira Khan is 5 ft 1". Picture: ITV

How tall is Billykiss Azeez?

Bombshell Billykiss Azeez, who's already made her mark on the villa, is 5 ft 5".

It's been reported Billykiss was in a relationship with Love Island 2022 star Dami Hope, both from Dublin but there isn't much known about their time as a couple.

Billykiss Azeez is 5 ft 5".
Billykiss Azeez is 5 ft 5". Picture: ITV

How tall is Emily Moran?

Emily Moran from a small town in Wales, is 5 ft 5".

Her biggest ick is "bad manners, being rude, not saying please and thank you", so be warned guys, remember your please and thank you's as Emily is listening.

Emily Moran is 5 ft 5".
Emily Moran is 5 ft 5". Picture: ITV

How tall is Toni Laites?

The American beauty was the first bombshell of series 12 and is 5 ft 5".

Toni Laites has described dating in America as "a mess", she's hoping in the villa she'll meet someone super outgoing and active.

Toni Laites is 5 ft 5".
Toni Laites is 5 ft 5". Picture: ITV

How tall is Yasmin Pettet?

Commercial Banking Executive Yasmin Pettet is 5 ft 5".

Before entering Yasmin when asked if you were the CEO of anything what would it be she said, "Flirting. I’d definitely say it’s all in the eyes", looking at her Love Island journey so far we can't deny this.

Yasmin Pettet is 5 ft 5".
Yasmin Pettet is 5 ft 5". Picture: ITV

How tall is Meg Moore?

OG islander Meg Moore is 5 ft 6".

The payroll specialist/influencer has joked her love life was empty but she'd soon be inundated with options...with Dejon already taking an BIG interest.

Megan Moore is 5 ft 6".
Megan Moore is 5 ft 6". Picture: ITV

How tall is Helena Ford?

Currently, Helena Ford is the tallest girl in the villa being 5 ft 7".

Helena has claimed: "If you go through my previous dating history, you'll see I clearly go for personality. You can pretty much laugh me into bed."

Helena Ford is 5 ft 7".
Helena Ford is 5 ft 7". Picture: ITV

How tall is Conor Phillips?

Conor Phillips is 5 ft 11".

Before going in the villa Conor said he was looking for a girl who was “ambitious, a bit of a go-getter and good craic. I like dark eyes and I don't mind a dominant woman."

Conor Phillips is 5 ft 11".
Conor Phillips is 5 ft 11". Picture: ITV

How tall is Giorgio Russo?

Recent bombshell Giorgio Russo is 5 ft 11" and is one of the oldest islanders.

Although having a slow start in the villa he's looking for a girl with a "good personality, [who's] family-oriented and fun to be around".

Giorgio Russo is 5 ft 11".
Giorgio Russo is 5 ft 11". Picture: ITV

How tall is Dejon Noel‑Williams?

Dejon Noel-Williams is 6 ft.

Before entering the villa he told ITV, "I'm very honest. I don't lead people on. But sometimes my honesty gets me in trouble," which has been true when dealing with romantic interest from other girls (Billykiss being the most recent).

Dejon Noel‑Williams is 6 ft.
Dejon Noel‑Williams is 6 ft. Picture: ITV

How tall is Tommy Bradley?

Tommy Bradley is one of the youngest contestants at just 22 years old but one of the tallest at 6 ft 1".

Tommy is hoping to find "a girl who is very ambitious, with a big personality, caring, but also someone that doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I don’t know if that’s asking for too much, but I want a bit of everything."

Tommy Bradley is 6 ft 1".
Tommy Bradley is 6 ft 1". Picture: ITV

How tall is Ben Holbrough?

Ben Holbrough is 6ft 3" which comes in handy for his modelling side gigs.

Ben admitted before heading into the villa, he's really struggled in the relationship department and is hoping to find someone he can be "around all day, everyday"

Ben Holbrough is 6 ft 2".
Ben Holbrough is 6 ft 2". Picture: ITV

How tall is Harrison Solomon?

Harrison Solomon and fellow Islander Harry Cooksley are the tallest boys in the villa at 6 ft 3".

Harrison is looking for "someone who is fiery and got a bit of an attitude. I don’t want someone boring in the corner", and is even willing to relocate".

Harrison Solomon is 6 ft 3".
Harrison Solomon is 6 ft 3". Picture: ITV

How tall is Harry Cooksley?

Harry Cooksley is one of the tallest boys in the villa at 6 ft 3".

The footballer, who's antics in the villa have been wild, is looking for "the girl next door that makes me laugh and can hold eye contact with me".

Harry Cooksley is 6 ft 3".
Harry Cooksley is 6 ft 3". Picture: ITV

