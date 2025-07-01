Love Island heart rate challenge results 2025 stirs villa feud

Love Island heart rate challenge results 2025. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's 2025 heart rate challenge episode brought the chaos as usual - here are the results.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

For one night and one night only, the Love Island 2025 girls and boys put aside their issues and worked together to raise the heart rates of the opposite sex in another sexy and scandalous Heart Rate Challenge.

From Emily Moran reclaiming her 'good girl narrative' in an angel outfit complete with a halo and Alima Gagio stunning the boys into silence in a flattering purple lingerie, to Dejon Noel-Williams squeezing into latex shorts and lover boy Tommy Bradley handing out roses, they put on quite the show.

But of course, it's the results that add to the villa chaos as it's revealed which islander raised who's heart rate the most. And when that extends outside of their chosen couples (as it always does) jealousy is inevitable.

So, what went down this year?

Emily during the heart rate challenge. Picture: ITV

What were the Love Island 2025 Heart Rate Challenge results?

The boys' heart rate results:

Ben – Raised the most by Alima

Conor – Raised the most by Toni

Dejon – Raised the most by Yasmin

Giorgio – Raised the most by Yasmin

Harrison – Raised the most by Toni

Harry – Raised the most by Helena

Tommy – Raised the most by Toni

Shakira leaves the boys stunned in Love Island dancing challenge

The girls' heart rate results:

Alima – Raised the most by Harrison

Emily – Raised the most by Tommy

Helena – Raised the most by Harry

Meg – Raised the most by Tommy

Shakira – Raised the most by Harrison

Toni – Raised the most by Conor

Yasmin – Raised the most by Ben

Who won the Love Island heart rate challenge 2025?

At the time of writing, it's not been revealed whether the boys or girls won the challenge. (We'll update this page when it's confirmed)

Tommy during the heart rate challenge. Picture: ITV

And as you may have spotted in the results, Helen Ford and Harry Cooksley raised each other's heart rates the most which is "no good" for Shakira Khan who's in a couple with Harry.

She was already hurt that he kissed Helena during the game of Snog, Marry, Pie the day before so this won't have gone down well. What's more is during the challenge, Helena whispered, "I can't wait to f--- you" into Harry's ear, which Shakira is not yet aware off.

Fans are now convinced Helena and Harry are destined to get back together, despite her current flirtations with Harrison Solomon.

On Instagram, one viewer wrote: "yeah we know Harry and Helena will end up together speed the process and get Shakira a MAN"

Another said: "Shakira and Harrison. Helena and Harry. That’s how it should be."

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.