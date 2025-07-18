When does Love Island 2025 end and when is the final?

Here's when Love Island season 12 is predicted to end. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

When is the Love Island final? Season 12 is could be coming to an end sooner than you think.

This isn’t easy to say, but the jaw-dropping, tear-inducing season 12 of Love Island will sadly be coming to an end.

From the emotional rollercoaster of Movie Night to unexpected departures, this year's show hasn't been short of twists and turns - and we've been glued to every moment.

Now, as we head into week six, the race is on for one couple to claim the £50,000 prize pot. So here's everything you need to know about when a Love Island's finale is coming to your screens.

Season 12 is soon approaching week 6. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island end?

ITV hasn’t confirmed a finale date yet, but Love Island typically runs for eight weeks, with the final episode always airing on a Monday night!

Since season 12 kicked off on Monday 9th June, we can expect the grand finale to land on Monday 4th August.

What will happen at the Love Island final?

Based on previous finale episodes, we can expect the episode will be 90 minutes - packed with emotional final dates, last moments in the villa, and of course, the much-anticipated announcement of the winning couple who will take home the £50,000 prize pot.

It's usually a live finale episode with a live audience and the cast returning to cheer on the finalists.

The Love Island 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

Will there be a Love Island 2025 reunion?

Since 2023, season 9, viewers have looked forward to watch the Love Island reunion episodes, where we learn who's hooking up, who's still going strong, and who's decided to part ways.

But now that the cast are often brought back during the live finale, ITV have axed an extra reunion episode. This started at the end of the first ever Love Island All Stars and the rest of the series have followed this structure since.

