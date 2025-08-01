Who's favourite to win Love Island? Latest odds revealed

Who's favourite to win Love Island 2025? Latest odds revealed. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

As Love Island 2025 nears the final, which couple is favourite to win? Here are the latest betting odds.

On Monday 4th August, one couple from Love Island series 12 will be crowned the winners and will be taking home the healthy £50,000 prize pot - but who will it be?

At the time of writing, Conor Phillips and Megan Forte Clarke, Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan, Dejon Noel-Williams and Meg Moore, Jamie Rhodes and Yasmin Pettet, Ty Isherwood and Angel Swift, and Cach Mercer and Toni Laites are all in with the chance of making it to the final and winning top spot.

Last year Josh Oyinsan and Mimii Ngulube won the show with Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies coming second and Sean Stone and Matilda Draper coming third. All three couples were top three favourites to win the series at the time, so who's favourite to win this year?

Dejon and Meg became boyfriend and girlfriend on Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

Who's favourite to win Love Island?

At the time of writing, Toni and Cach are the favourites to win (11/8) and they're closely followed by Shakira and Harry (9/4) who are the second favourites to win, according to William Hill.

Toni and Cach (11/8)

Shakira and Harry (9/4)

Yasmin and Jamie (9/4)

Angel and Ty (12/1)

Meg and Dejon (20/1)

Megan and Conor (25/1)

These odds aren't so surprising as a recent public vote saw Toni and Cach voted favourite boy and girl in the villa.

Cach and Toni are current favourites to win Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

There are currently six couples and only four can make it as finalists which means there are two more dumpings set to rock the villa. It's been revealed all of the ex-islanders are set to return to the villa for the final dumping like they did last year.

At the end of Love Island All Stars 2025, the ex-islanders voted for Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore to be dumped from the villa. However, extra chaos ensued as Olivia Hawkins claimed to have seen screenshots of Grace Jackson claiming she was going to do whatever it took to win the show.

It was accidentally confirmed that Giorgio Russo would be returning this year and Ben Holbrough also teased his return as he shared snaps of him in the airport days ago.

We'll keep this page updated with the latest Love Island 2025 odds.

