Love Island 2025 finalists share first pictures as they arrive at UK airport

Love Island 2025 finalists share first pictures as they arrive at UK airport. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

The Love Island series 12 finalists spotted arriving at Gatwick airport.

Winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer, runners-up Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley, third place stars Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes, and Ty Isherwood and Angel Swift, who came in fourth place, have all made their journey home after the live Love Island final on Monday.

Even Toni, who's originally from America, has arrived safely at London Gatwick airport after eight weeks in Mallorca alongside the rest of the finalists.

Shakira and Harry have even hilariously revealed that they managed to bring their final date hats back to the UK.

Love Island series 12 stars Harry and Shakira in the airport. Picture: Instagram

Shakira and Harry had an unusual Love Island journey as they coupled up early on in the series but, after Harry put Shakira through a love triangle with Helena Ford, she called things off.

Harry and Helena progressed and even became 'exclusive' but in the final week Shakira expressed her feelings for Harry and they ended up back together and Helena was soon dumped from the island.

After regaining access to his social media, Harry posted: "Second place never looked so good 🥈 Thankful for the ride of a lifetime, I have learnt so much about myself and I am forever grateful for all the support.

"Leaving the Villa with Shakira doesn’t feel like the ending it feels like the beginning."

Love Island series 12's Ty and Angel. Picture: Instagram

Love Island series 12's Angel, Ty and Angel's mum and sister. Picture: Instagram

Ty and Angel were later addition to the villa but their connection was so undeniable it seemed inevitable that they'd land a spot in the final.

After Ty coupled up with Shakira during Casa Amor, he was coupled up with Lauren Wood as Shakira began to explore a connection with Conor Phillips. Then Angel arrived as a bombshell and stole Ty from Lauren, meaning she wad dumped from the villa - and the rest, as they say, was history!

Returning to socials, Angel said: "Packed our bags and left with the best prize."

Cach, Ty, Harry and Jamie from Love Island series 12. Picture: Instagram

Winner Cach shared a selfie with him and the other boys in the final with him, Ty, Harry and Jamie. Ty, Cach and Jamie were all Casa Amor boys, which is pretty unheard of for a Love Island final lineup.

When arrived in the villa, he had his eyes on Toni, but, when Harrison Solomon returned to the main villa, a love square began as Harrison and Toni felt they still had a connection.

However, Harrison quit the show when Lauren was dumped and Cach went on to forgive Toni for the whole situation. On his Instagram, Cach thanked fans for the support he's received, saying: "Coming back and seeing the support has been crazy, you don’t understand how much love is in my heart for everyone that supported me.

"God bless every single 1 of you and I can’t wait to keep you updated on me and Toni’s journey!"

Love Island finalists Yasmin, Toni, Shakira and Angel. Picture: Instagram

The girls who were in the final all sharing a moment of peace after eight weeks of chaos.

Toni, who won with Cach, has assured fans she'll be back online soon but because of the volume of notifications she's had while she's been on the show her phone is actually currently broken!

She wrote on her IG story: "thank you for all for the overwhelming amount of support I am receiving, I am actually speechless for once.

"all of your kind words mean the world to me & I promise I'll get back to you asap."

