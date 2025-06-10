Love Island 2025's big bombshell twist 'revealed' after fans spot major clue

Love Island 2025's big bombshell twist 'revealed' after fans spot major clue. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Could this be the big twist Love Island's creative director has been teasing?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While Love Island's host Maya Jama has teased more twists for this year's series, the show's creative director Mike Spencer has revealed even she doesn't know the extent of the twists set to come. He told Capital something that has "never been done globally" is set to happen in the first week.

With the show's first ever American contestant walking into the villa as a bombshell on night one fans are eager to see where else the show will go. Ahead of launch night, Mike said: "[In] week one there’s something incredibly big coming that we’ve never done before, hopefully we can pull it off."

Now, using the limited clues we've got to go by, Love Island alum Harriett Blackmore has shared her theory.

Love Island teaser 2025

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Harriett pointed out how the promo images of the islanders feature clocks for Majorca/Mallorca (where the main villa is) as well as Menorca and Marbella.

"I think there's probably like a Casa [Amor] in Marbella," she suggested.

This isn't too farfetched of an idea either. While Mike Spencer didn't confirm the twist had anything to do with Casa Amor, he said this series is going to see over 50 bombshells. When pressed if this was a confirmation of Casa, he said: "Well no, because you don't know what we're doing. It's new."

Elsewhere in the world of Love Island, a 'Hotel Amor' was introduced in Australia last year which saw the islanders check into a private hotel room with someone who wasn't necessarily the person they were coupled up with - and things got spicy!

Behind the islanders heads you can see four clocks - all within the same time zone [pictured is Helena Ford]. Picture: ITV

Talking about the bombshells set for the villa, Mike said: "The bombshells are fun, we've got some really good bombshells."

It was also revealed that, for the first time, Love Island bosses have mapped out the first two weeks of the show and Mike has said they're 'ripping up the rule book' in a bid to keep the show fresh.

"You can’t rest… we have to keep it exciting," he said.

One fan has suggested there could be some kind of crossover with Love Island USA, saying: "I’m suspicious there’s gonna be some sort of cross over with the American series this year on love island.

"The two clocks, the something big is coming and the fact UK started a week after US this year"

What do you think the big twist is?

I’m suspicious there’s gonna be some sort of cross over with the American series this year on love island. The two clocks, the something big is coming and the fact UK started a week after US this year 🤔 #LoveIsland — Sarah Reilly (@SarahReilly94) June 9, 2025

Read more Love Island news here: