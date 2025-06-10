Love Island 2025's big bombshell twist 'revealed' after fans spot major clue

10 June 2025, 16:47

Love Island 2025's big bombshell twist 'revealed' after fans spot major clue
Love Island 2025's big bombshell twist 'revealed' after fans spot major clue. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Could this be the big twist Love Island's creative director has been teasing?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While Love Island's host Maya Jama has teased more twists for this year's series, the show's creative director Mike Spencer has revealed even she doesn't know the extent of the twists set to come. He told Capital something that has "never been done globally" is set to happen in the first week.

With the show's first ever American contestant walking into the villa as a bombshell on night one fans are eager to see where else the show will go. Ahead of launch night, Mike said: "[In] week one there’s something incredibly big coming that we’ve never done before, hopefully we can pull it off."

Now, using the limited clues we've got to go by, Love Island alum Harriett Blackmore has shared her theory.

Love Island teaser 2025

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Harriett pointed out how the promo images of the islanders feature clocks for Majorca/Mallorca (where the main villa is) as well as Menorca and Marbella.

"I think there's probably like a Casa [Amor] in Marbella," she suggested.

This isn't too farfetched of an idea either. While Mike Spencer didn't confirm the twist had anything to do with Casa Amor, he said this series is going to see over 50 bombshells. When pressed if this was a confirmation of Casa, he said: "Well no, because you don't know what we're doing. It's new."

Elsewhere in the world of Love Island, a 'Hotel Amor' was introduced in Australia last year which saw the islanders check into a private hotel room with someone who wasn't necessarily the person they were coupled up with - and things got spicy!

Behind the islanders heads you can see four clocks - all within the same time zone [pictured is Helena Ford]
Behind the islanders heads you can see four clocks - all within the same time zone [pictured is Helena Ford]. Picture: ITV

Talking about the bombshells set for the villa, Mike said: "The bombshells are fun, we've got some really good bombshells."

It was also revealed that, for the first time, Love Island bosses have mapped out the first two weeks of the show and Mike has said they're 'ripping up the rule book' in a bid to keep the show fresh.

"You can’t rest… we have to keep it exciting," he said.

One fan has suggested there could be some kind of crossover with Love Island USA, saying: "I’m suspicious there’s gonna be some sort of cross over with the American series this year on love island.

"The two clocks, the something big is coming and the fact UK started a week after US this year"

What do you think the big twist is?

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Conor Phillips reveals advice he received from previous winner

Love Island's Conor Phillips reveals advice he received from past winner

This is the reason why Maura Higgins was replaced on Love Island USA.

Real reason why Maura Higgins was replaced on Love Island USA revealed

Love Island's Megan Clarke has a 'Harry Potter' like scar on her forehead

How did Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke get the scar on her head?

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

How Helena Ford was cast on Love Island

Wild way Love Island’s Helena Ford was cast on series 12 revealed

Hot On Capital

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

Maxton Hall season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama
Ginny & Georgia season 3 originally had a completely different ending

Ginny & Georgia season 3 originally had a completely different ending

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has confirmed a bunch of new cast members

The Summer I Turned Pretty introduces seven new cast members for season 3

Is Georgia found guilty in Ginny & Georgia season 3? How her trial ends and the truth behind Tom's murder

Is Georgia found guilty in Ginny & Georgia season 3? Here's who is sent to prison for Tom's murder
Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé performs in London

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Sophie Lee is a rumoured contestant in this year's Love Island.

Love Island's Sophie Lee details life-threatening accident that left her face scarred

Love Island's Tommy Bradley is hoping his chat and charm will win over the ladies in the villa

Love Island's Tommy Bradley: Age, job and more

Love Island’s Conor Phillips is finding love in the villa

Love Island’s Conor Phillips: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer

Love Island's Harry Cooksley: Age, football team, connection to Declan Rice and more

Shakira Khan is joining the cast of Love Island 2025

Love Island's Shakira Khan: Her age, job, Instagram and more

Love Island is welcoming jet setter Helena Ford to the villa this summer

Love Island's Helena Ford: Her age, job, Justin Bieber connection and more

Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams is the son of a famous footballer

Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams: Age, job, his famous dad and more

Megan Forte Clarke is part of Love Island's 2025 cast

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke: Age, job, why she went viral and more

Love Island 2025 is welcoming Blu Chegini to the line up

Love Island's Blu Chegini: His age, job, secret talent and more

Love Island 2025 is welcoming Ben Holbrough into the villa this year

Love Island's Ben Holbrough: Age, job, where he's from and more

Alima Cagio is heading into the Love Island villa this year

Love Island's Alima Gagio: From her age, job, glamorous Instagram life and more

More Movies & TV News

Megan Moore is sick of the dating scene and heading into the Love Island 2025 villa

Love Island's Megan Moore: Age, where she's from, her specialist job and more

Tom Felton slammed for defending playing Draco again in spite of J.K. Rowling’s transphobia

Tom Felton slammed for defending playing Draco again in spite of J.K. Rowling’s transphobia
What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca responds to claims he looks "too old" to play Austin now

Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca responds to claims he looks "too old" to play Austin now
MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset