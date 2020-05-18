Love Island Could Pre-Record Show In Efforts To ‘Protect Contestants From Shock Of Overnight Fame’

Love Island bosses are allegedly looking at potentially pre-recording the 2021 series. Picture: ITV

Love Island could be ditching the live shows in a bid to protect the contestants’ mental health.

Love Island bosses are reportedly weighing up the decision to pre-record the next series of the show in order to protect the stars from the ‘shock of overnight fame’.

The ITV2 dating show has caused some controversy over the years as a number of former contestants have struggled to deal with the pressures of overnight fame that comes with appearing on the programme.

Pre-recording Love Island would mean that the Islanders would be in the UK as the show airs, to give them a better method to adjust to their popularity with fans.

This new method of filming would mean that live evictions of the couples would also be scrapped.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the 2020 winter series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

An insider revealed to a tabloid that the contestants' mental health is the main concern, as they said: "The welfare of the islanders is the top priority for ITV bosses and there are continual talks about it.”

"Pre-recording the show is one of the ideas to be mooted in planning meetings. It would mean the contestants would be back in the UK when the show aired, meaning they would be more prepared for the overnight fame that comes with being on.

“This is one of many ideas that have been thrown around ahead of the next series in 2021 and it’s proved popular with some of the team.”

This comes after ITV confirmed that the 2020 series would be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman were the runners up in the winter Love Island 2020 series. Picture: Instagram

The show, which was meant to start filming in June, has said it was impossible to guarantee the ‘wellbeing of everyone involved’.

Director of Television at ITV, Kevin Lygo, said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

"In normal circumstances, we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

"We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021."

