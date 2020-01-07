Love Island Star Amy Hart Urges Social Media Trolls Not To Send Death Threats To New Cast Members

7 January 2020

Amy Hart urged Love Island trolls not to send death threats to the new islanders
Amy Hart urged Love Island trolls not to send death threats to the new islanders. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram / ITV2

Amy Hart has warned Love Island viewers to “play nice” when it comes to leaving comments on social media about the new contestants.

The 2020 winter Love Island cast has just been announced, with an array of new reality TV hopefuls on the hunt for romance inside the South African villa just six months after last year’s summer series wrapped up.

Ahead of the show’s launch date on 12 January, former contestant Amy Hart – who had her heart broken by Curtis Pritchard in Mallorca last year – has issued some words of warning to viewers, about the comments they might leave on the upcoming stars’ social media profiles.

Winter Love Island: Laura Whitmore 'Can't Wait' To Join Boyfriend Iain Stirling On The 'Biggest & Best' Show

She wrote on Instagram Stories: “Love Island starts this weekend. We all get invested, I’ve been guilty in the past, and form opinions of people we don’t actually know.

Amy Hart shared this lengthy post on her Instagram Stories
Amy Hart shared this lengthy post on her Instagram Stories. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram

“We see 45 minutes of a story about people living in a villa. Please before you jump on a bandwagon and tweet something nasty about one of the islanders, remember, they won’t see it. Their mum, dad, nan, grandad, brothers, sisters and friends will.”

Amy, 27, urged her 1.3 million followers to “think how they’d feel” if they read something hurtful about someone in their life.

She added: “Before you send a death threat in to someone’s DMs, think how their best friend, sibling or whoever is running their account will feel reading that.”

The reality star then offered to help anyone who is friends with or family of the new islanders, adding she could put them in touch with her parents or her pal Hannah who looked after her account last year.

Amy ended her note: “Enjoy the series everyone and play nice.”

The new Love Island cast has just been announced, and this year the line-up includes twin sisters, Lewis Capaldi's ex-girlfriend Paige Turley, and TV star Rochelle Humes' sister Sophie Piper.

After her own stint on the show, Amy left her air hostess job for a number of TV roles and has now racked up over a million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, her former island beau Curtis has remained happily loved up with co-star Maura Higgins since the show came to an end.

