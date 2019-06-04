Who Will Win Love Island 2019? Latest Odds And Predictions From The Bookies

4 June 2019, 17:39

Who will win Love Island 2019? Latest odds and predictions
Who will win Love Island 2019? Latest odds and predictions. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Love Island may have just started, but we're already thinking about the final! Here's who the bookies reckon will be the victors in this year's competition.

The ladies and lads have officially descended on the Love Island villa - and have coupled up for the first time.

As it stands, the bookies' favourites are Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt, but everything it still to play for (we're only one episode in, after all)!

So who will be named the victors of Love Island 2019? Here are the latest odds and predictions...

Who will win Love Island 2019 out of the girls?

Lucie Donlan - 7/4

Blonde surfer girl Lucie has already proven a massive hit among the Love Island men - with multiple guys fighting over her in the first coupling. Only time will tell if she remains popular, or if she leaves the villa before making it to the final.

Amy Hart - 5/2

26-year-old air hostess Amy Hart revealed she has NEVER had a boyfriend, but is hoping to hit it off in the villa and find love.

Yewande Biala - 7/1

The 23-year-old scientist from Dublin has got brains and beauty, and a rather nice accent. She's also Iain Stirling's fave to win.

Amber Gill - 7/2

Geordie beauty therapist Amber was reluctant to step forward for a guy at first, so clearly like to hedge her bets. But will she prove over-cautious and miss out on making the final?

Anna Vakili - 9/1

Like Amber, London pharmacist Anna was also rather reluctant to step forward for a guy. As the episode progressed though, she seemed to take a liking to Sherif, so we'll see...

Who will win Love Island 2019 out of the boys?

Tommy Fury - 7/2

The proverbial cat among the pigeons, Tommy Fury arrived at the villa with Curtis at the end of the season 5 premiere. Not only is he the brother of Tyson Fury, he's a boxer in his own right. Let's see if he gets KO'd or is named the champion.

Curtis Pritchard - 6/1

As his name would suggest, 23-year-old Curtis is the brother of Strictly star, AJ Pritchard. Maybe he'll dance his way into the final?

Sherif Lanre - 14/1

Things looked pretty hairy for chef Sherif when he first entered the Love Island villa, but it appears a romance between him and Anna might be in the works.

Joe Garratt - 7/4

Catering company owner Joe is currently the bookies' favourite guy. He's already making himself known by the ladies and will potentially go the whole hog.

Callum Macleod - 8/1

28-year-old Welsh aircraft engineer, Callum, has already been likened to last year's Dr Alex - but could it just be his accent? Describing himself as a "genuine" guy, here's hoping he'll find his partner in crime at Casa Amor.

Anton Danyluk - 8/1

The Scottish gym owner has already stirred up a storm - not only revealing his mother shaves his BUM, but also by grafting on several girls within the first half hour. Impressive!

Michael Griffiths - 7/1

Scouse fireman Michael definitely appears to be in it to win it - but will he make it to the final? Or fall at the first hurdle?

When is Love Island on TV?

Love Island airs most nights on ITV2 from 9pm.

Each episode lasts just over an hour, and will be available on ITVHub after the show.

It will not be on on Saturdays, but there will be a behind-the-scenes show on for all those stans out there.

Every Sunday, there will also be the Aftersun show immediately after the main event, which dissects the week's action and includes commentary from celebrity guests.

