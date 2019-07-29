Love Island 2019 Final: Who Is The Favourite Couple To Win? Bookies Odds Revealed

29 July 2019, 14:08

The final takes place on Monday night.
Picture: ITV2

Who is favourite to win Love Island 2019? Here’s what the bookies think…

Love Island will finally draw to a close on Monday night after 8 weeks of fun and frolics in the famous villa.

Either Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds or Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea will be crowned the winning couple. But who is the bookies favourite to win and scoop the £50,000 prize fund?

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been together the longest out of the couples and have been tipped to win for weeks now. However, despite only getting together a fortnight ago, Amber and Greg also stand a pretty good chance.

Unsurprisingly, Curtis and Maura are most likely to finish in fourth place, as the public have failed to accept their romance as ‘genuine’.

Here are the latest odds, according to Oddschecker:

Amber and Greg 6/4

Tommy and Molly-Mae 8/11

Ovie and India 6/1

Curtis and Maura 66/1

Who do you think will come out on top?

