Who Is Love Australia Voiceover Eoghan McDermott? Meet The Irish Narrator

Eoghan McDermott is the voiceover on Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV2 / Getty

Eoghan is Iain Stirling’s Love Island equivalent and is also a TV presenter.

Get to know the radio and TV star…

Who is Love Island Australia host Eoghan McDermott?

Eoghan McDermott is a radio and TV star. Picture: Getty

Eoghan, 37, is a successful Irish radio presenter and TV host who has fronted The Voice of Ireland and radio shows across the UK.

He is good friends with Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore after they competed alongside one another in 2008 for MTV’s talent search, which Laura won.

Eoghan too auditioned to narrate Love Island UK but the job was given to Iain Stirling, whose voice has become an iconic part of the series.

The Irish TV star impressed ITV producers nonetheless, so he was given the job on the Australian version.

What other TV shows has Eoghan McDermott presented?

As well as Love Island Australia, Eoghan hosts the Irish selection shows for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

At a young age, he embarked on an acting career and hosted a weekly chart music show with live bands.

He also presented Frenemies, Immeal Geall and The Movie Show.

Eoghan made his UK TV debut in 2013, fronting reality show Celebrity Super Spa on Channel 5.

You may also recognise his voice from XFM Drivetime in the UK.

