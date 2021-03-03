Is There A Love Island Australia Season 3?

3 March 2021, 16:59

Love Island Australia season 3 has been confirmed
Love Island Australia season 3 has been confirmed. Picture: ITV2

The new series of Love Island Australia has us all hoping there’s a season 3.

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island Australia has certainly kept us all entertained as we await our UK edition to return.

Season 2 is currently on ITV2 every night, but will there be a third season?

Who Wins Love Island Australia Season 2?

Here’s what we know about a possible Love Island Australia season 3…

Sophie Monk hosts Love Island Australia
Sophie Monk hosts Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV

Will there be Love Island Australia season 3?

Channel Nine is the network behind Love Island Australia and they’ve confirmed the series will be back for a third season later this year, after taking a pause during the pandemic in 2020.

In fact, they began casting six months ago so it will hopefully return this summer.

UK viewers tend to get international TV shows at a later date, so while it may be filmed in the summer months this year it might not actually hit our TV screens until some months later.

In the meantime, we’ve got Love Island Australia season 2 to fill the void and it’s looking likely Love Island UK will return soon.

Last year we all got hooked on the first season of the Aussie version as it aired during the slot the UK’s edition would have typically aired.

