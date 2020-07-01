Does Love Island Australia Have Casa Amor? What To Expect From Season One

Love Island Australia season one is on UK TV now. Picture: ITV

Love Island Australia season one has certainly caught the eye of UK viewers this summer – but will there be a Casa Amor part of the show, or something similar?

Love Island Australia season one is every bit of dramatic fans of the UK edition had hoped it would be, and as things heat up in the villa fans want to know if islanders will be sent to Casa Amor, or its Aussie equivalent.

Casa Amor is usually Love Island viewers’ favourite part of the UK series, as the girls and boys are split up and introduced to a brand new set of contestants.

Love Island Australia Cast: Meet The Season 1 Contestants

The separate villa and its newbies have created some of the biggest fallouts and heartbreaks in the show’s history, like when Amber Gill returned to the main villa in 2019’s series to discover Michael Griffiths had re-coupled with Joanna Chimonides – a scene so savage it was nominated for a 2020 BAFTA.

Love Island Australia does not have Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

It also led to the iconic ‘congrats, hun’ line by Shaughna Phillips in this year’s winter edition in South Africa when Callum Jones returned hand-in-hand with Molly Smith.

After all that drama, new fans of Love Island Australia are keen to see whether season one has its own edition of Casa Amor.

Will Love Island Australia have Casa Amor?

Unfortunately, Love Island Australia season one doesn’t have a Casa Amor segment of the show as most filming takes place in the main villa unless there are dates with newbies and existing couples or challenges located nearby.

It also may be down to the fact Casa Amor is a newer feature of the dating show, as it was only introduced to the UK version in 2017 (season three).

However, season two of Love Island Australia had a similar concept with the ‘Bomb Squad’, where five new girls enter the villa at once.

Like most series of Love Island, the Australian version also have their fair share of newbies introduced along the way.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!