Does Love Island Australia Have Casa Amor? What To Expect From Season One

1 July 2020, 16:35

Love Island Australia season one is on UK TV now
Love Island Australia season one is on UK TV now. Picture: ITV

Love Island Australia season one has certainly caught the eye of UK viewers this summer – but will there be a Casa Amor part of the show, or something similar?

Love Island Australia season one is every bit of dramatic fans of the UK edition had hoped it would be, and as things heat up in the villa fans want to know if islanders will be sent to Casa Amor, or its Aussie equivalent.

Casa Amor is usually Love Island viewers’ favourite part of the UK series, as the girls and boys are split up and introduced to a brand new set of contestants.

Love Island Australia Cast: Meet The Season 1 Contestants

The separate villa and its newbies have created some of the biggest fallouts and heartbreaks in the show’s history, like when Amber Gill returned to the main villa in 2019’s series to discover Michael Griffiths had re-coupled with Joanna Chimonides – a scene so savage it was nominated for a 2020 BAFTA.

Love Island Australia does not have Casa Amor
Love Island Australia does not have Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

It also led to the iconic ‘congrats, hun’ line by Shaughna Phillips in this year’s winter edition in South Africa when Callum Jones returned hand-in-hand with Molly Smith.

After all that drama, new fans of Love Island Australia are keen to see whether season one has its own edition of Casa Amor.

Will Love Island Australia have Casa Amor?

Unfortunately, Love Island Australia season one doesn’t have a Casa Amor segment of the show as most filming takes place in the main villa unless there are dates with newbies and existing couples or challenges located nearby.

It also may be down to the fact Casa Amor is a newer feature of the dating show, as it was only introduced to the UK version in 2017 (season three).

However, season two of Love Island Australia had a similar concept with the ‘Bomb Squad’, where five new girls enter the villa at once.

Like most series of Love Island, the Australian version also have their fair share of newbies introduced along the way.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens is dating Jade Thirlwall

Who Is Jordan Stephens? Jade Thirlwall’s Rizzle Kicks Star 'Boyfriend'

The MTV VMAs will still be going ahead this year

How Will The 2020 VMAs Be Different This Year?

Zara McDermott shared before and after photos of her bloated stomach

Love Island’s Zara McDermott Praised For ‘Real’ Before & After Pictures As She Shares Bloated Stomach On Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together? Engagement & Relationship Rumours

Tiktok video shows Glee using dummies in crowd scenes

TikTok Reveals Glee Using Dummies In Audience Instead Of Actors & People Are Freaked Out

To All The Boys 3 stars did a Livestream reading of an unreleased scene

Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Tease ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ To Raise Money For Black Lives Matter

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos