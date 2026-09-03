Love Is Blind UK's Jack finally reveals truth of his mystery walk

Love Is Blind UK's Jack finally reveals truth of his mystery walk. Picture: Netflix

By Lily Bell

Love Is Blind UK’s Jack Bradshaw has finally set the record straight about his mysterious walk in sliders after his tense exchange with Faye Domaille.

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Despite finding love in the pods, Love Is Blind UK's Faye Domaille and Jack Bradshaw encountered their first issue together when Jack went missing after Faye's birthday party.

After celebrating Faye's birthday until the early morning, Jack "disappeared". When Faye woke up, Jack's side of their bed was made and his location was off.

Once he returned, viewers watched the tense fallout between the pair, as Faye shared her disappointment that he didn't update her on his whereabouts and was a two hour walk away. Despite her concerns, Jack seemed nonchalant, arguing that he just went on a early morning "off-grid" walk and it shouldn't be a big deal.

Since the show has ended, Jack has addressed the reason for his mystery walk and even shared what he would've done differently.

The moment Jack proposed to Faye on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

In a recent video, Jack revealed to The Sun's Lottie Hulme the reason behind his early morning walk. He said: "We had everyone back to our apartment until 6:30 AM. Amazing, at the time, until the walls start closing in on you and you realise you're meeting Faye's parents for the first time in a couple of hours...

"So I had to get out, and I was only gone for an hour. There's a lot of things going around of Faye said 3 hours, someone else said 2 hours, but no, I just had to get out. I just went for a little walk."

Jack then explained why he turned his location off, saying: "Yeah, I turned my phone off. I wanted to disconnect. I needed to be out of the experiment for a moment.

"My mistake was not leaving Faye a note. That would have put her mind at ease. The reason I didn't is because I didn't want to stress her out, because I was actually going through it a little bit."

Although Jack didn't apologise for his mystery walk, he did say he regretted how he spoke to Faye afterwards. He said: "I'm not sorry for going out. If I need to get out, I'll get out. What I'm sorry for is the way I spoke to Faye afterwards."

Jack and Faye have celebrated a year together after meeting on Love Is Blind. Picture: Instagram

Despite the hiccup, Jack and Faye appear better than ever and recently confirmed they're still together a year after filming their wedding.

Faye wrote on Instagram: "The first year of the rest of our lives ✨🤍 One year ago, we started our journey, and what a journey it’s been. From meeting behind closed doors to ending up marrying your best friend and partner in crime — we really are so, so lucky.

"We’ve loved every single moment: the good, the bad and the ugly. And we wouldn’t change a thing. We want to say the biggest thank you to everyone who has been there for us — our friends, family, cast & crew. You’ve been there for the wildest ride of our lives, supporting us every step of the way, and we’re forever grateful. 🫶🏼

"Here’s to year one, and to the rest of our lives together. 🥂✨"

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