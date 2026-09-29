Lili Reinhart defends The Love Hypothesis following criticism over book changes

Lili Reinhart defends The Love Hypothesis following criticism over book changes. Picture: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images, Prime

By Sam Prance

The Love Hypothesis has a different ending and twist to the original book.

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The Love Hypothesis has divided fans over its differences from the original book and now Lili Reinhart has responded.

Ever since it was first confirmed that Prime Video would be adapting Ali Hazelwood's The Love Hypothesis into a film, fans have been desperate to see how the movie would adapt their favourite scenes from the novel. From Olive and Adam's adorable meet-cute to their steamy sex scene, their dramatic love story is filled with iconic moments.

However, the film doesn't include every scene from the book and there's been some criticism over changes made to the twist and ending. Now, Lili Reinhart has spoken out and explained why the film made some edits to the book.

How is The Love Hypothesis different to the book? Picture: Prime

How is The Love Hypothesis different to the book?

While The Love Hypothesis stays true to the core of the source material, several fan favourite fake dating scenes have been cut. Not to mention Jaboukie Young-White's character Malcolm dates Adam's friend Holden - and that's a huge part of Malcolm and Adam bonding. However, Holden doesn't appear in the film at all.

Most notably, in the original book, Olive accidentally records Tom threatening her and that plays a key role in stopping him blackmailing her. It's also Olive who stops fake dating Adam and there's a twist where we discover that Adam's secretly had a crush on Olive for three years ever since they first met each other.

Discussing the changes with Refinery 29, Lili said: "I don't really know why they chose which scenes [would make it in], but I think it's just the ones that kind of jump off the page that feel the most cinematic as well."

She added: "You can't put every single thing in there because sometimes it just wouldn't work in a movie; it just wouldn't make sense or flow in the right way that it does when you're reading something."

Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman in The Love Hypothesis. Picture: Prime

Lili ended her comments by saying: "You can hate the movie if you want. Totally fine. It's par for the course when you do an adaptation. You genuinely know that some people are not going to like it, and not approve of you as this character that they have been thinking about in their head."

What do you think? Did you like the changes The Love Hypothesis made in the movie?

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