Love Hypothesis sequel Two-Body Problem release date, cast, book plot and news

Love Hypothesis sequel Two-Body Problem release date, cast, book plot and news. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Will there be a The Love Hypothesis 2? Here's everything we know about The Two-Body Problem movie.

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The Love Hypothesis fans assemble! Author Ali Hazelwood has just confirmed that another book (and film) is coming.

On September 29th, Ali Hazelwood took to Instagram to announce that she has written a sequel to her hit novel The Love Hypothesis. In her caption, Ali revealed that the movie made her "fall for Adam and Olive all over again". If that weren't enough, Ali also revealed that a film based on the sequel is being developed for Amazon MGM Studios.

So when does The Love Hypothesis 2 aka The Two-Body Problem come out? Here's everything you need to know about the release date, cast, book plot and news about The Love Hypothesis sequel.

Read more: Lili Reinhart defends The Love Hypothesis following criticism over book changes

When does The Love Hypothesis sequel come out?

When does The Two-Body Problem come out?

In her Instagram announcement, Ali Hazelwood confirmed that The Two-Body Problem book will be released globally on February 2nd 2027. As for a movie, a release date is unclear. The project is still in development, so filming details likely won't be confirmed until a script is locked in and production dates are set.

Talking to TvInsider about a Love Hypothesis sequel ahead of the book announcement, director Clare Scanlon said: "Watching the response of people who’ve already seen this movie has been pretty eye-opening. I can’t think of a reason why I wouldn’t want to put more happiness out into the world."

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as a film release date is revealed.

Who will be in The Two-Body Problem cast?

Cast details for The Two Body Problem are yet to be revealed but it seems likely that Prime will be keen to maintain the cast from the original film including Lili Reinhart (Olive), Adam (Tom Bateman) and the rest of the main cast.

Who will be in The Two-Body Problem cast? Picture: Prime

What is The Two-Body Problem book plot?

Describing the plot of The Love Hypothesis sequel in her Instagram announcement, Ali Hazelwood teased: "The Two-Body Problem spans a couple of years, and it’s a mix of slice of life, postdoctoral turmoil, and unflinching exploration of the hardest challenge one will face in a long-term relationship: deciding what to have for dinner."

More details and spoilers will be revealed when the novel comes out on February 2nd 2027.

Is there a The Two-Body Problem trailer?

As filming is yet to begin, there is currently no trailer for The Love Hypothesis sequel The Two-Body Problem.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

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