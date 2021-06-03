Why Was The Lizzie McGuire Remake Cancelled?

The Lizzie McGuire remake was one of the most anticipated series revamps of 2021, so why was it cancelled?

Along with the Powerpuff Girls, the Lizzie McGuire reboot was a series millennial couldn’t wait to see on screens again after it wrapped 17 whole years ago.

Hilary Duff herself was returning as the lead, obviously, but was also an executive producer on the remake.

However, in December 2020 it was announced the Lizzie McGuire reboot was being axed.

Why was the Lizzie McGuire remake cancelled?

Hilary announced in a statement the reboot wasn’t going ahead after “everyone’s best efforts.”

She said: “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.”

The actress added that the “stars just didn’t align.”

Hilary didn’t share much else on why the plans were axed, however it seems like it all came down to creative differences.

A few months after its cancellation, Hilary opened up on her disappointment to Good Morning America, saying: “It was a big disappointment obviously. I will forever be grateful for the two episodes that we did shoot. It was a really special two weeks of my life.”

After fans saw the trailer for the iCarly (originally on Nickelodeon) reboot which dropped at the start of June, Lizzie McGuire viewers begged Disney to revive the series once again and move it to Disney-owned Hulu instead – something Hilary apparently asked for too.

However, this is one remake that simply wasn’t meant to be.

