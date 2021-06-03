Why Was The Lizzie McGuire Remake Cancelled?

3 June 2021, 17:31

The Lizzie McGuire remake was cancelled after filming two episodes
The Lizzie McGuire remake was cancelled after filming two episodes. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Lizzie McGuire remake was one of the most anticipated series revamps of 2021, so why was it cancelled?

Along with the Powerpuff Girls, the Lizzie McGuire reboot was a series millennial couldn’t wait to see on screens again after it wrapped 17 whole years ago.

Hilary Duff herself was returning as the lead, obviously, but was also an executive producer on the remake.

Why The Powerpuff Girls Reboot Pilot Is Being Reshot

However, in December 2020 it was announced the Lizzie McGuire reboot was being axed.

Lizzie McGuire at the 2003 Teen Choice Awards
Lizzie McGuire at the 2003 Teen Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

Why was the Lizzie McGuire remake cancelled?

Hilary announced in a statement the reboot wasn’t going ahead after “everyone’s best efforts.”

She said: “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.”

The actress added that the “stars just didn’t align.”

Hilary didn’t share much else on why the plans were axed, however it seems like it all came down to creative differences.

Hilary Duff confirmed the cancellation of Lizzie McGuire's remake
Hilary Duff confirmed the cancellation of Lizzie McGuire's remake. Picture: Hilary Duff/Instagram
Hilary Duff wanted to stay true to Lizzie McGuire's character
Hilary Duff wanted to stay true to Lizzie McGuire's character. Picture: Hilary Duff/Instagram

A few months after its cancellation, Hilary opened up on her disappointment to Good Morning America, saying: “It was a big disappointment obviously. I will forever be grateful for the two episodes that we did shoot. It was a really special two weeks of my life.”

After fans saw the trailer for the iCarly (originally on Nickelodeon) reboot which dropped at the start of June, Lizzie McGuire viewers begged Disney to revive the series once again and move it to Disney-owned Hulu instead – something Hilary apparently asked for too.

However, this is one remake that simply wasn’t meant to be.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together?

Shawn Mendes

Khloe Kardashian had to clear up how tall she really is

Khloé Kardashian Explains Why Her Height Looks Different In Pictures

Lizzo has tried the latest viral TikTok trend where people are pairing watermelons with mustard

Lizzo Tries Viral Watermelon And Mustard TikTok Trend & Her Reaction Is Everything

Celebrate Pride Month by listening to artists such as Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan, Lizzo and more

You Need This Pop Pride Playlist To Kickstart Your LGBTQI+ Celebrations This Month

Liam Payne recalled Louis Tomlinson leaving him with a policeman

Liam Payne Recalls Louis Tomlinson ‘Abandoning Him When He Almost Got Arrested’

Love Island bosses have addressed the rumours about casting LGBTQ+ contestants

Why Love Island 2021 Won’t Be Casting LGBTQ+ Contestants Amid 'Diverse Line-Up'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne