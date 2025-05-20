Lilo & Stitch hailed as 'best Disney live-action remake yet' in early reviews

20 May 2025, 12:57

Lilo & Stitch early reviews hail the film as the best live-action Disney so far
Lilo & Stitch early reviews hail the film as the best live-action Disney so far. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"Lilo & Stitch is the BIGGEST SURPRISE of the year and easily the BEST Disney live action remake yet."

It's official – live-action Lilo & Stitch is a banger. The 2025 remake, which is set to hit cinemas on Friday (May 23), is being hailed as the best live-action Disney movie yet.

Starring newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo alongside Sydney Agudong as Nani and the original voice of Stitch, Chris Sanders, returning to voice the iconic character, Lilo & Stitch follows the same storyline with a handful of new additions.

Following the world premiere in Hollywood, critics and fans are now sharing their first reactions and it's really good news for fans of the original film who were hoping the live-action would capture the same magic as the film they know and love.

In fact, it sounds like it's blown every other Disney live-action movie out of the water.

Maia Kealoha's performance as live-action Lilo has been praised by fans
Maia Kealoha's performance as live-action Lilo has been praised by fans. Picture: Alamy

The general consensus? Lilo & Stitch is "pure Disney magic" and Maia Kealoha is the perfect Lilo.

"It’s a story about loss, friendship, & ohana, told in a way that’s both fun and deeply touching," one critic wrote. "You’ll laugh, you’ll cry & Stitch will completely steal your heart. Newcomer Maia Kealoha is a breakout star in a story that delivers HEARTWARMING FUN for the whole family.

Another added: "#LiloAndStitch is the BIGGEST SURPRISE of the year and easily the BEST Disney live action remake yet. Dean Fleischer Camp crafts a joyous family adventure that captures the chaos and charm of the original. It’s also OUT OF THIS WORLD HILARIOUS and HEARTWARMING with a star-making performance from Maia Kealoha."

Others have also praised the the new additions to the film, with critic Wendy Lee Szany writing: "Tons of laughter and heartwarming moments. The film hits similar beats to the original, as well added something new flavors."

“Lilo and Stitch was heartwarming and really gave the official film more depth to Lilo and Nani,” journalist Laura Sirikul wrote. “Maia Kealoha is a STAR! The Stitch was so well made. I never imagined in 23 years they’d be able to merge animation w/ live action this well. It was magical. Very sweet."

Lilo & Stitch hits cinemas on May 23rd.

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

