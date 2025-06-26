Live-action Lilo & Stitch 2 is in the works at Disney

26 June 2025, 17:24

Lilo & Stitch 2 is in development at Disney
Lilo & Stitch 2 is in development at Disney.
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Maia Kealoha is expected to return as Lilo in the live-action sequel, which could see the introduction of Angel and Leroy.

Surprise! After the success of live-action Lilo & Stitch, Disney have just confirmed that a sequel is officially in development! Live-action Lilo & Stitch 2 is happening!

Confirming the news on Instagram with Stitch causing chaos in his pink convertible toy car, the account wrote: "Should’ve known he couldn’t keep a secret. A 626 day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development!"

No other details have been revealed just yet, but it's possible that the new live-action remake will take inspiration from Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch, with stars Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong returning as Lilo and Nani.

And Chris Sanders back as the iconic voice of Stitch, of course.

It remains to be seen if Lilo & Stitch 2 will follow the same exact storyline as Stitch Has A Glitch as the live-action remake of the original film changed quite a few details.

While it's yet to be confirmed, there's also the possibility of the live-action sequel introducing other experiments created by Jumba, including the iconic Angel and Leroy.

Speaking about the possibility of a live-action sequel ahead of Lilo & Stitch's release earlier this year, producer Jonathan Eirich told The Independent: "I think it’s such a rich world that Chris Sanders and others have built out, which is exciting."

Maia Kealoha is expected to return as Lilo in the live-action sequel
Maia Kealoha is expected to return as Lilo in the live-action sequel.

"You’ve got the space opera element, which is so fun. We sort of start the movie in that world," he continued. "You have other characters - we do a quick little nod to Angel and Leroy in the movie that fans might catch, when Jumba is scrolling through the other experiments. So there are other things you could touch on."

"Hopefully audiences love it, and if they tell us they do then it would be exciting to explore more stories in this universe."

