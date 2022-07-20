Lili Reinhart Experiences 2 Different Lives In New Film ‘Look Both Ways’ On Netflix

20 July 2022, 13:00

Look Both Ways comes out on Netflix on August 17
Look Both Ways comes out on Netflix on August 17. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Lili Reinhart stars in a brand new film we reckon will be the romcom of the summer, filling the void in our ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ hearts.

Lili Reinhart, who you’ll know from Riverdale, plays the lead in Look Both Ways, which she’s also executive producer of, and the trailer for the Netflix romcom has just dropped.

After we binged soul-soothing shows such as The Summer I Turned Pretty and Heartstopper, a romcom to make us ponder all our life choices is here to keep us entertained.

The film follows Natalie’s (Reinhart) life from the eve of her graduation, where her life diverges into parallel realities. In one, she becomes pregnant by her best friend and remains in her hometown preparing for parenthood and in the other she doesn’t fall pregnant and so moves to LA to kickstart her career.

The Idol: The Weeknd’s New TV Series Starring Lily-Rose Depp - All The Details

In both experiences she finds love, pursues her dream of being an artist and goes on a journey of self-discovery.

It sounds very deep and reflective but also sounds hilarious and so relatable in the fact most of us are kept awake at night over life choices we did or did not make.

The Bold Type's Aisha Dee also stars in Look Both Ways
The Bold Type's Aisha Dee also stars in Look Both Ways. Picture: Netflix

Watch the trailer for Look Both Ways

In the trailer we get a first look at what to expect from Look Both Ways and are introduced to the two different lives Lilli's character experiences.

The lifestyle that comes with her motherhood path is far from her career-climbing alternate self but there are romantic and wholesome moments in both.

Look Both Ways: Natalie's story plays out in a multiverse
Look Both Ways: Natalie's story plays out in a multiverse. Picture: Netflix
Lili Reinhart and David Corenswet in Look Both Ways
Lili Reinhart and David Corenswet in Look Both Ways. Picture: Netflix

When is Look Both Ways coming out on Netflix?

Look Both Ways comes out on Netflix on 17 August – just a few weeks to wait!

Who’s in the cast of Look Both Ways?

Lili Reinhart is the lead in Look Both Ways, alongside Hollywood actor David Corenswet and Danny Ramirez who play Natalie’s love interests in the parallel universes.

Here’s the complete cast:

  • Lili Reinhart
  • Luke Wilson
  • Andrea Savage
  • David Corenswet
  • Danny Ramirez
  • Taylor Murphy
  • Aisha Dee
  • Jason Johnson
  • Sahara Ale
  • Alexandria Payne
  • Nia Long
  • Sarah J. Bartholomew

