Lili Reinhart Experiences 2 Different Lives In New Film ‘Look Both Ways’ On Netflix

Look Both Ways comes out on Netflix on August 17. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Lili Reinhart stars in a brand new film we reckon will be the romcom of the summer, filling the void in our ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ hearts.

Lili Reinhart, who you’ll know from Riverdale, plays the lead in Look Both Ways, which she’s also executive producer of, and the trailer for the Netflix romcom has just dropped.

After we binged soul-soothing shows such as The Summer I Turned Pretty and Heartstopper, a romcom to make us ponder all our life choices is here to keep us entertained.

The film follows Natalie’s (Reinhart) life from the eve of her graduation, where her life diverges into parallel realities. In one, she becomes pregnant by her best friend and remains in her hometown preparing for parenthood and in the other she doesn’t fall pregnant and so moves to LA to kickstart her career.

In both experiences she finds love, pursues her dream of being an artist and goes on a journey of self-discovery.

It sounds very deep and reflective but also sounds hilarious and so relatable in the fact most of us are kept awake at night over life choices we did or did not make.

The Bold Type's Aisha Dee also stars in Look Both Ways. Picture: Netflix

Watch the trailer for Look Both Ways

Teen rom-com meets multiverse theory in LOOK BOTH WAYS starring Lili Reinhart, on Netflix 17 August. pic.twitter.com/cV69sx7CuD — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 19, 2022

In the trailer we get a first look at what to expect from Look Both Ways and are introduced to the two different lives Lilli's character experiences.

The lifestyle that comes with her motherhood path is far from her career-climbing alternate self but there are romantic and wholesome moments in both.

Look Both Ways: Natalie's story plays out in a multiverse. Picture: Netflix

Lili Reinhart and David Corenswet in Look Both Ways. Picture: Netflix

When is Look Both Ways coming out on Netflix?

Look Both Ways comes out on Netflix on 17 August – just a few weeks to wait!

Who’s in the cast of Look Both Ways?

Lili Reinhart is the lead in Look Both Ways, alongside Hollywood actor David Corenswet and Danny Ramirez who play Natalie’s love interests in the parallel universes.

Here’s the complete cast:

Lili Reinhart

Luke Wilson

Andrea Savage

David Corenswet

Danny Ramirez

Taylor Murphy

Aisha Dee

Jason Johnson

Sahara Ale

Alexandria Payne

Luke Wilson

Nia Long

Sarah J. Bartholomew

