Liberty Gets Upset As Jake Chats With Mary On Love Island

By Capital FM

Liberty Poole looks set for another emotional Love Island episode.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have been coupled up since the start of Love Island, becoming boyfriend and girlfriend halfway through the series and so far overcoming all the challenges that have come their way.

However, in a first look at Thursday night’s (12 August) episode, Liberty faces yet more emotion over her feelings toward Jake as a chat he has with Mary Bedford leaves her reeling.

Mary and Jake are seen talking about how many kids they want, while Liberty and Chloe Burrows sit mere metres away clearly unhappy about their conversation.

“Certain things in my gut don’t sit right…,” Liberty states.

“I’m not being stupid. In my head I’m thinking ‘am I overthinking?’ But no, I’m just very perceptive and very clued up on s**t.”

Liberty adds: “If he’s taking me for granted, he’s not the one for me, babe.”

The camera then pans to Jake who says to Mary, “some things fall apart so better things can fall together, and I believe in that.”

Liberty and Chloe then go to the dressing room, where she tells her: “It’s just hard to see.”

Faye comes rushing to her friend’s side, comforting Liberty as she gets teary eyed.

Fans will have to wait until the episode itself to find out the true extent of the situation, but from the first look it seems Jake’s chat with Mary has ruffled a few feathers.

The islanders are then given their next challenge, where they must get their partners’ hearts racing with a sexy performance in barely-there costumes.

