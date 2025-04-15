Does Joel die in The Last of Us? Here's what happens to him in the game

By Sam Prance

Death is ever present in The Last of Us universe but does Joel die in The Last of Us season 2? [SPOILERS AHEAD]

At the start of The Last of Us season 2, we learn that Abby wants to kill Joel but does he die? Here's what happens to Joel in the game the show is based on.

For the most part, season 1 of The Last of Us stays loyal to its source material. Just like the series, the game follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they travel across the US in an attempt to use Ellie to find a cure for the viral fungus that turns humans into zombies and has taken over the world. Ellie is immune to the fungus.

The game was so successful that it inspired a sequel called The Last of Us Part II and The Last of Us season 2 adapts the sequel. What happens to Joel in the games though and does he make it to the end alive? We're here to break down the plot for you.

WARNING: Major The Last of Us spoilers ahead

As mentioned above, there are huge The Last of Us spoilers in the rest of this article.

If you don't want to know what happens to Joel in The Last of Us games, and what will happen to him in the show, if it remains loyal to the games, we recommend that you leave this page. If you don't mind spoilers, carry on!

You've been warned!

WARNING: MAJOR THE LAST OF US SPOILERS AHEAD. Picture: HBO

Does Joel die in The Last of Us video game?

If you've finished season 1, you will already know that neither Joel nor Ellie dies in the first The Last of Us game and the show stayed true to that. However, The Last of Us Part II divided fans when it came out because Joel dies in a very shocking way.

The Last of Us Part II takes place five years after the first game and it starts differently to season 2. It opens with Joel and his brother Tommy saving a stranger called Abby from a horde of the infected. Due to a snowstorm, they're forced to shelter with Abby and her friends. All is fine but Joel then introduces himself to Abby. Recognising Joel's name, Abby becomes angry and shoots Joel in the leg.

Why does Abby want to kill Joel in The Last of Us?

Now, this links back to what happens in the first game. At the end of Part I, Joel and Ellie manage to make it to the Fireflies. However, here, Joel learns that the doctors plan to kill Ellie. In order to make an antidote for the viral fungus, they need to remove part of Ellie's brain. Players then play as Joel and kill all the Fireflies they come across.

It ends with Joel killing the Fireflies' lead doctor. Fast forward to The Last of Us Part II and it turns out that Abby was a member of the Fireflies. Not only that but the lead doctor was her father. Abby gets her friends to bandage Joel's leg. However, she then grabs a golf club and says: "You stupid old man. You don’t get to rush this."

How does Joel die in The Last of Us?

The screen goes black and you then begin playing as Ellie who eventually finds Joel at the exact moment that Abby is killing him. Ellie is forced to watch Joel's gruesome death. After that, you then play the game as both Ellie and Abby. Abby has a new adventure after avenging her father's death but, unbeknownst to Abby, Ellie seeks to avenge Joel's death.

Instead of killing Joel immediately, The Last of Us season 2 introduces us to Abby and her motives straight away. We learn that she's on a mission to find Joel and kill him out of vengeance for her father. Meanwhile, Joel and Ellie are living in the safe settlement in Jackson, Wyoming unaware of Abby's plans.

Will Joel die in The Last of Us season 2?

Whether or not Joel dies in the series is yet to be seen but we can't imagine that the creators will rewrite Joel's death given how pivotal it is in the game. Part II is being adapted into multiple seasons so it's possible Joel won't die in season 2.

