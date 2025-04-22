The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey calls out fans for sending Abby actor Kaitlyn Dever hate

22 April 2025, 17:01 | Updated: 22 April 2025, 17:28

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey calls out fans for sending Abby actor Kaitlyn Dever hate
The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey calls out fans for sending Abby actor Kaitlyn Dever hate. Picture: Capital Buzz, HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Bella Ramsey also spoke out about how people have sent them hate just for playing Ellie.

Bella Ramsey has seen the unfair hate directed towards Kaitlyn Dever online and they have something to say about it.

If you've played The Last of Us games, you will already be well aware how people feel about Abby. The controversial character is introduced in The Last of Us Part II and she does something so shocking and unexpected that people immediately hated her. However, that hate is now starting to spread to Kaitlyn Dever who plays her in the HBO show.

Anticipating backlash due to the divisive character, Kaitlyn had to have extra security while filming The Last of Us season 2. Now Bella, who plays Ellie, has spoken out against that hate.

Watch The Last of Us season 2 weeks ahead trailer

Speaking to Capital Buzz about the online hate, Bella said: "Nobody hate on Kaitlyn. Why would you do that? It's just unnecessary. I mean people hate on me too. People love to hate people but I don't really enjoy that. And I just think that, we're playing characters, ok and that's all there is to it."

Praising Kaitlyn, Bella added: "She's so funny in real life. She's such a brilliant actor and an incredible human being. I didn't realise how funny she was until I did go out and play pool with [the cast], me and Kaitlyn got an Uber back together and I was killing myself laughing."

Bella ended by saying: "No hate for Kaitlyn. No hate for anybody. Quit that. What the hell is that? Why would you spend your time doing that?"

Protect Bella and Kaitlyn at all costs!

