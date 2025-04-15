The Last Of Us bosses explain why recasting Bella Ramsey's Ellie was never an option

15 April 2025, 15:43

The Last of Us bosses never considered recasting Ellie once
The Last of Us bosses never considered recasting Ellie once. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images, HBO
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"We've considered recasting Bella...exactly zero percent."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Recasting the role of Ellie in The Last of Us season 2? Replacing Bella Ramsey? Not on Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's watch!

The Last of Us season 2 takes place five years after the events of season 1's big divisive finale, with Ellie going from a young sassy 14-year-old to a complex brooding 19-year-old.

And ever since season 2 was confirmed by HBO, fans have been divided over whether or not they think Bella could pull off the 5-year transformation.

Following on from the discourse, co-showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have now shut down any lingering doubts about Bella's casting and explains why they're perfect to portray the character in season 2.

Watch The Last of Us season 2 weeks ahead trailer

Speaking to GamesRadar, showrunners Craig and Neil reveal the thought of recasting Ellie didn't cross their mind once.

"We've considered recasting Bella exactly zero percent," Neil said, before Craig added: "I've spent so much time with them, and I've watched them grow up from a 17-year-old now to a 21-year-old. And at our age, four years doesn't mean a damn thing. But 17 to 21 is massive."

"So, Bella themself has changed and evolved quite a lot," he continued. "It's funny– even my relationship with Bella [...] they were like my kid. And then it was sort of like you have to let them go a bit and now let them be their own person more."

"And that's why I think Ellie seems older, because Bella is older. And in fact, Bella is older than Ellie is in the show."

Ultimately, Bella's portrayal of Ellie is rooted in emotional growth rather than the physical.

While Bella actually did do quite a bit of fight training to become stronger and more adept in hand-to-hand combat, Craig and Neil wanted Bella's performance to be "about the heart and soul."

"And I think they did an incredible job," Craig continued. "We didn't actually do anything to age them up. We just wrote the character to be older. And, big surprise, Bella Ramsey portrays it gorgeously."

Summing up Bella's incredible performance in season 2, Neil added: "When you're watching Bella perform you can just see this maturity behind their eyes that seems very simple and it's very difficult to pull off. Very few actors can pull it off the way that they have."

Read more The Last of Us news here:

WATCH: Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

Severance Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

What does 'boganic' mean on MAFS Australia?

What does 'boganic' mean? Lauren's MAFS Australia insult explained

Is Ellie gay in The Last of Us? Her sexuality in the video game explained

Is Ellie gay in The Last of Us? Her sexuality in the video game explained

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Fans 'figure out' the secret message JoJo wrote on Chris' hand in Celebrity Big Brother

What did JoJo write on Chris' hand? Celebrity Big Brother fans 'figure out' secret message

Chris Hughes' brother addresses JoJo and Chris romance claims from CBB viewers

Chris Hughes' brother addresses JoJo and Chris romance claims from CBB viewers

Ellen Pompeo explains why she will never leave Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo explains why she will never leave Grey's Anatomy

Black Mirror released two different versions of Bête Noire to gaslight viewers

Black Mirror secretly dropped two different Bête Noire episodes to mess with viewers

Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Does Joel die in The Last of Us game? Here's what happens to him and Ellie

Does Joel die in The Last of Us? Here's what happens to him in the game

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits