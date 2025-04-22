Does Abby die in The Last of Us? Here's what happens in the game

Does Abby die in The Last of Us? Here's what happens in the game. Picture: HBO

By Sam Prance

Does Ellie kill Abby in The Last of Us? What happens to Abby in The Last of Us game? Here's how her story ends.

So you've watched The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 and now you want to know if Ellie kills Abby in the video game?

Ever since The Last of Us Part II originally came out in 2020, Abby has been one of the most controversial characters in video game history. The game starts with Abby killing Joel from the first game and, given that Joel is so beloved in The Last of Us fandom, people struggled to warm to Abby as a character.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 loyally recreates the controversial scene from the game where Joel rescues Abby from infected not knowing that she's the daughter of the doctor he killed in Salt Lake City. Abby then shoots Joel in the knee and kills him with a golfclub while Ellie watches in horror.

Ellie then vows to avenge Joel's death by killing Abby but does Abby die? Here's what happens to Abby in the game.

WARNING: The Last of Us Part II spoilers below

WARNING: The Last of Us Part II spoilers below. Picture: HBO

Does Abby die in The Last of Us?

Staying true to her word, Ellie spends most of The Last of Us Part II tracking Abby in a bid to kill her. During her quest, Ellie kills many of Abby's friends. Meanwhile, Abby goes on her own journey of growth. After killing Joel, she comes across Lev and Yara, two kids who've escaped the Seraphite cult, and decides to protect them both.

However, when Abby discovers what Ellie has done, she seeks Ellie out herself. The pair fight and Abby comes close to killing Ellie but Lev convinces her to spare Ellie. Abby realises that, just like killing Joel, killing Ellie won't heal her pain and she lets Ellie go.

Does Ellie kill Abby in The Last of Us?

Nevertheless, Ellie is still haunted by Joel's death and seeks to kill Abby again despite Dina begging her not to. Ellie finds Abby and fights her in the ocean where she almost drowns Ellie. However, Ellie sees a vision of Joel and she stops.

Ellie accepts that Joel never wanted her to become a killer like him and she lets Abby go.

With The Last of Us already renewed for season 3 and a fourth season potentially in the works, it's unclear whether or not Abby and Ellie will cross paths again in season 2 or not.

Given that the series has remained true to the game so far, it seems likely that the main plot points will remain the same.

