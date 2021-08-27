Kristen Stewart Debuts As Princess Diana In 'Spencer' Trailer: When Does It Come Out?

All the details on Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer'. Picture: Spencer/Youtuber/Getty

Everything you need to know about the upcoming film, Spencer, featuring Kristen Stewart.

The Spencer trailer is finally here!

If you're like us, you've been eagerly awaiting the first look of Kristen Stewart's portrayal of Princess Diana in the highly anticipated flick, Spencer.

It was announced back in Jue 2020 that the Twilight alum would be taking on the titular role! Until now, only a few photographs had been released of Kristen in character.

Now fans have been treated to the first official trailer of the biopic – here's everything you need to know about the upcoming feature film.

The Princess Diana flick, Spencer, has released an official trailer. Picture: STX FIlms

The long-awaited film is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this year, which will take place from the 1st of September until the 11th.

Spencer takes place over a three day trip to Sandringham in 1991, when Diana chose to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

The film is being released amid a slew of Diana-centric projects such as Emma Corrin's portrayal of the royal on The Crown as well as a rumoured Broadway Musical in the works.

Kristen Stewart portrays the late Princess Diana in the 1990s. Picture: Getty

When does Spencer come out?

Spencer will be released this autumn, on November 5th.

Despite the cast announcements being back in 2020, production didn't begin until January of this year in Germany.

How can you watch Spencer?

The biographical film is having a theatrical release with fans able to catch the flick in cinemas from November!

We'll keep this page updated with the latest on the upcoming flick!

