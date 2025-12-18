KJ Apa's voice is completely unrecognisable in viral Jimmy Stewart trailer

KJ Apa sounds completely unrecognisable in viral Jimmy Stewart trailer. Picture: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images, Burns & Co Entertainment

By Sam Prance

KJ Apa is playing American actor and aviator Jimmy Stewart in a new biopic and fans are losing it over his accent.

Babe, wake up! New KJ Apa voice just dropped in Jimmy and the internet are losing it over how different he sounds.

If you've followed KJ Apa since Riverdale, you will already be familiar with his ability to embody a variety of different accents. From his natural kiwi tone to his convincing American drawl, no one commits to voice-work quite like KJ. Most recently, KJ has been winning over new fans with his beloved British pop star alter ego Mr. Fantasy.

Now, KJ is playing American actor James "Jimmy" Stewart in a new biopic and his voice in the trailer is going viral.

KJ Apa sounds unrecognisable in Jimmy trailer

Jimmy tells the story of Jimmy Stewart's life and career as the star of the silver screen and a World War II pilot. The trailer was released on December 17th and it wasn't long before KJ's accent made an impression on people. In the hours since the trailer came out, multiple clips of KJ's voice have gone viral online.

Reacting to the trailer, a person tweeted: "I simply do not have the ability to process KJ Apa's Jimmy Stewart voice until at least Q1 2026." Another joked: "when kj apa keeps the jimmy stewart accent like austin butler with elvis."

Defending KJ, someone also wrote: "The voice, the looks, the acting chops woah KJ Apa the star that you are..."

I simply do not have the ability to process KJ Apa's Jimmy Stewart voice until at least Q1 2026 — Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) December 17, 2025

The voice, the looks, the acting chops woah KJ Apa the star that you are... https://t.co/WsYiAhYmBa pic.twitter.com/laroUkNaCD — Advit (@advitwake) December 17, 2025

when kj apa keeps the jimmy stewart accent like austin butler with elvis https://t.co/BjhtIMbYai — mich✰ (@cinemichh) December 17, 2025

Fans of Jimmy Stewart will know that the actor/aviator had a very distinctive voice. Born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, he spoke with a unique blend of his Pennsylvania roots and a cinematic Mid-Atlantic accent.

Jimmy is set to come out in cinemas on November 6, 2026.

