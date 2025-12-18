KJ Apa's voice is completely unrecognisable in viral Jimmy Stewart trailer

18 December 2025, 14:51

KJ Apa sounds completely unrecognisable in viral Jimmy Stewart trailer
KJ Apa sounds completely unrecognisable in viral Jimmy Stewart trailer. Picture: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images, Burns & Co Entertainment
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

KJ Apa is playing American actor and aviator Jimmy Stewart in a new biopic and fans are losing it over his accent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Babe, wake up! New KJ Apa voice just dropped in Jimmy and the internet are losing it over how different he sounds.

If you've followed KJ Apa since Riverdale, you will already be familiar with his ability to embody a variety of different accents. From his natural kiwi tone to his convincing American drawl, no one commits to voice-work quite like KJ. Most recently, KJ has been winning over new fans with his beloved British pop star alter ego Mr. Fantasy.

Now, KJ is playing American actor James "Jimmy" Stewart in a new biopic and his voice in the trailer is going viral.

KJ Apa sounds unrecognisable in Jimmy trailer

Jimmy tells the story of Jimmy Stewart's life and career as the star of the silver screen and a World War II pilot. The trailer was released on December 17th and it wasn't long before KJ's accent made an impression on people. In the hours since the trailer came out, multiple clips of KJ's voice have gone viral online.

Reacting to the trailer, a person tweeted: "I simply do not have the ability to process KJ Apa's Jimmy Stewart voice until at least Q1 2026." Another joked: "when kj apa keeps the jimmy stewart accent like austin butler with elvis."

Defending KJ, someone also wrote: "The voice, the looks, the acting chops woah KJ Apa the star that you are..."

Fans of Jimmy Stewart will know that the actor/aviator had a very distinctive voice. Born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, he spoke with a unique blend of his Pennsylvania roots and a cinematic Mid-Atlantic accent.

Jimmy is set to come out in cinemas on November 6, 2026.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 5 comes out

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 5 comes out

Love Island All Stars logo.

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

Love Island

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK, US and around the world

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp addresses Will and Mike romance theories

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp addresses Will and Mike romance theories

Angry Ginge's promo image and his mum and sister pictured on I'm A Celeb.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge speaks out on his sister's past mental health struggles

Love Island promo image and islanders pictured looking shocked.

Love Island 2026 set for major shake-up with unexpected new twist

Love Island

Here's what time Emily in Paris season 5 comes out

Here's what time Emily in Paris season 5 comes out on Netflix

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Here's why Netflix cancelled Boots ahead of season 2

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits